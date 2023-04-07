Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Pony Express Dance
Friends of Prairie Bridges will host the Pony Express Dance on Friday at the Ackley Recreation Club (902 8th Ave.), Ackley. Admission to the dance is $5. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with entertainment provided by ‘The Boyz’ from 8 p.m. to midnight. Silent and live auctions, as well as a 50/50 raffle will take place at the event. Funds will be divided equally between the Prairie Bridges shelter project and the Pony Express foundations.
Support ECC softball and baseball
The Ellsworth Community College softball and baseball teams will be hosting multiple home games this weekend. On Friday and Saturday, the Panther softball squad will be playing Iowa Lakes with game times at 2/4 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m./1 p.m. Saturday. ECC’s softball games are played at Legion Field.
The Panther baseball team will be playing in Iowa Falls for the first time, hosting the Lakers as well. Game times are at 1/3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday all at Cadet Field.
E-Squad breakfast
The Hardin County E-Squad will be hosting their annual breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Moose Lodge in Iowa Falls. The menu includes pancakes, biscuits and sausage gravy, eggs made to order, bacon, sausage links or patties, hashbrowns, milk, juice or coffee. Cost is a freewill donation.
Easter Egg Hunts
The Iowa Falls Chamber Main Street is hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday. The event is at 10 a.m. at Rock Run Elementary and is open to kids in preschool through second grade. Please bring own bag.
There will also be one at 11 a.m. in the Hubbard Park.
The AGWSR FCCLA will host a hunt beginning at 1 p.m. at the Ackley City Park for children 12 and under. In case of inclement weather, the hunt will be inside the AGWSR High School gym.
There is one at Pine Lake Camps Sunday morning after the service at 10 a.m.
Family comedy fun
Comedian Greg Warren will be performing on the Ellsworth Community College on Saturday. Tickets for the event are $20. Show time is at 7 p.m. in the Hamilton Auditorium. Warren is a nationally known comedian that is 100 percent clean and family friendly.
