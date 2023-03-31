Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Fish Fry
The Knights of Columbus will host a Lenten Fish Fry 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Mark Catholic Church in Iowa Falls. The menu will include fish, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert bar and water or coffee. The cost is $12 per meal. It is available dine-in or carry-out.
Family Fun Night
AGWSR Cougar Connection will sponsor the school’s annual Family Fun Night on Friday. The event features games to play and prizes to win. Food will be available for purchase.
Families of elementary and pre-school aged children are welcome to attend.
Proceeds raised from Family Fun Night are used to cover expenses for field trips, assemblies, books for students, and supplies for teachers, among many other benefits that support the students of the AGWSR elementary and pre-school.
River City Kids
The River City Kids will be presenting “Haphazardly Ever After” twice this weekend. The first showing is at 7 p.m. on Saturday with a matinee on Sunday at 3 p.m. The show will be at the Iowa Falls-Alden High School auditorium and tickets are $5.
Comedy at the Bru
Timbukbru in Iowa Falls is hosting a comedy night featuring three comedians – Jason Clemens, Grant Hildreth and Dillon Meek. Show starts at 8 p.m. and it is free to attend.
Before the show, there will be pulled pork sandwiches, chips and homemade coleslaw for a free will donation. That will go to Serve Hope to help fund the housing project in Honduras that Kat and Pat Bissell take part in. Sandwiches are served at 5:30 p.m. as long as supplies last.
Free meal
A free community meal at Camp Pine Lake (23008 W Ave., Eldora) will be on Sunday from 5-6 p.m. The menu includes pizza pasta, garlic knots, fresh fruit and monster cookies.
The goal of the meal is to offer a safe, friendly place to enjoy a good dinner with people of all ages; pickup is available for those that aren’t ready to eat on location but are ready for a night off from the kitchen; delivery is also available for those who need a meal brought to their home.
