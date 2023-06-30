Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. It’s the holiday weekend so if you’re looking for something to do, look no further. There is more area fun happening all week, just check out our online calendar.
With the Independence Day falling on a Tuesday, here is also a list of when and where to see fireworks.
Riverbend Rally
Riverbend Rally, kicks off this Friday with a full slate of activities is scheduled through Tuesday. Friday the carnival opens up with food vendors and a bags tournament in the park. Saturday features the 5K, fishing derby, opening ceremony and the Bill Riley Talent Show. Sunday is a pancake breakfast and entertainment all afternoon. Here’s a full list of all that is happening.
Postseason begins
Summer postseason tournaments begin this weekend. AGWSR will host Janesville in the first round of the Class 1A Regional Softball Tournament with a 7 p.m. game. South Hardin has a bye the first round and will host the Class 2A Region 4 quarterfinals on July 5. Iowa Falls-Alden is in Class 3A and they begin July 6 at Grinnell. In baseball, the Cadets and Tigers are both in Class 2A District 13. SH will play Roland-Story on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Parkersburg and IF-A will play the Falcons at 7 p.m. at the same site.
Opening night of “The Sound of Music”
The Webster City Community Theatre presents “The Sound of Music.” Tickets are $15 and the show is at Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 1 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 2 at 2 p.m.
Area fireworks and parades
• Ackley – Fireworks set off at the airport (new location) on Monday, July 3. The rain date is July 4. There will also be fireworks at Prairie Bridges Park on Sunday, July 2 at dusk.
• Gifford – parade at 10 a.m., fireworks at dusk on July 4.
• Iowa Falls – parade at 5 p.m., fireworks end the five day celebration at Riverbend Park at dusk on July 4.
• Owasa – Fireworks on the 4th. Gather outside Three Days Grille and Saloon and bring a lawn chair.
• Williams – Full day of celebration that includes a parade at 10 a.m., and concludes with fireworks beginning at 9:45 p.m. near the ball diamond on July 4.
