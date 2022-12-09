Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Soup and Santa
There will be a soup and Santa supper at the Soda Fountain in New Providence today, Dec. 9. At 6 p.m. soup, bread and veggies will be available for a free will donation to benefit New Providence Pride and Progress. There will be a tree lighting ceremony and caroling and a fire to roast marshmallows to make s’mores, also starting at 6 p.m.
Merchant Movie
This week’s free kids movie at the Met Theater this week will be “Elf” at 1 p.m. on Saturday sponsored by the Coffee Attic.
Pancake breakfast
There will be a pancake breakfast with Santa on Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at the Moose Lodge. The meal includes pancakes, sausage a drink and fruit for $6 and children three and under eat for free. There will be a photo opportunity with Santa, so bring a camera.
Dakota Lisle benefit
A benefit is planned for Alden resident, Dakota Lisle, on Saturday from 4:30-7:30 at the Alden American Legion (502 West St). Lisle was diagnosed with ossifying fibromyxoid tumor of soft parts, a rare form of cancer. All proceeds from the benefit will go toward medical bills and travel expenses. There will be a bake sale, silent auction, live auction and a meal. Donations may also be sent to: Dakota Lisle Benefit, United Bank & Trust, 914 Main St., Alden, Iowa 50006.
Supper with Santa
The community of Geneva will be hosting a free spaghetti supper with Santa at the Geneva school on Saturday, Dec. 10. The meal begins at 5 p.m. and there will be cookie decorating, gifts and a photo op with Old St. Nick.
