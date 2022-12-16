Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
FFA meal
The South Hardin FFA is hosting a free community meal and all are welcome. The meal will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at the South Hardin High School commons. The menu includes a pork loin sandwich, sides and desserts.
Festival of Lights
The final weekend of the Festival of Lights in Iowa Falls begins tonight and runs through the 18th. The Festival of Lights is located at Foster Park and for $5 a carload, people can drive through the park between 5:30-8 p.m. and enjoy the lighted displays sponsored by local businesses.
Wreaths across America
Wreaths Across America will be placing wreaths on Veterans' graves at Hazel Green Cemetery and at the cemetery at East Friesland Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Dec. 17. The wreaths were sponsored and will be placed on Veterans' graves. The group will be at East Friesland at 10:30 a.m., and Hazel Green Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
Sing in Christmas
The community is invited to Iowa Falls First United Methodist Church's “Singing in Christmas” concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Special guests will be the Union High School Carolers, an acapella group wearing Charles Dickens attire while singing Christmas carols.
Final free movie
The final merchant movie at the Met Theatre in Iowa Falls will be on Saturday at 1 p.m. The free movie this week is “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (sponsored by the Copper Cupboard). It also the final opportunity to see Santa at the theater before Christmas Eve. Santa will be there from 11 a.m. to noon.
