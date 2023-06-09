Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Town celebrations are kicking off the summer this week and there’s plenty to do without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Sauerkraut Days
The 120th annual Sauerkraut Days continues today through Sunday in Ackley. To mark the special anniversary of the community celebration, the Ackley Chamber will host “Walk Down Memory Lane” with photos of celebrations of the past posted in the windows of Main Street businesses. All former Miss Ackley winners are invited to help mark the anniversary as well.
Each day there will be rides and treats on the midway as well as free sauerkraut and wieners. Here is a complete schedule of events.
Citywide Garage sales
Eldora will be holding citywide garage sales on Friday and Saturday. Starting as early as Friday at 8 a.m. and lasting through Saturday at 7 p.m., there are around different sales throughout town. There will be a fun fair and BBQ on the courthouse square. The Steamboat Rock Baptist Church will be there for lunch with a donation of non-perishable food items for the Pine Lake Food Shelf. There will also be a blood drive at 1215 Edgington Ave.
Hubbard Days
The Annual Hubbard Days celebration begins Friday with a golf tournament and lasts through Sunday with a kid’s fishing derby. In between, there will be three days of fun for people of all ages. The South Hardin FCCLA is hosting a dunk tank on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The all-star lineup includes: teacher and coach Zach Allison, H-R school board member Jacob Bolson, SH athletic director Matt Thompson and youth coach and local favorite Hayden Boeke. Here’s everything that’s happening.
Relay Iowa
Relay Iowa will once again run through Eldora on Saturday from approximately 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Relay Iowa is the world’s longest relay run (339 miles) and lasts from June 9-11 starting in Sioux City and ending in Dubuque. The Eldora checkpoint is at Memorial Park. Nacho Daddyz will be set up and the Welcome Center will have a bake sale along with $1 root beer floats.
Wellsburg Daze
Wellsburg Daze begins on Saturday and will run through Tuesday. Saturday kicks off with a tractor ride and the grand parade is on Tuesday evening. Here is a complete schedule.
