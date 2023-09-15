Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. There is more area fun happening all week, just check out our online calendar.
Two area Homecoming celebrations
Iowa Falls-Alden’s homecoming celebrations began on Monday and throughout the week activities included powderpuff games, parade, king and queen coronation and dodgeball. The Cadets will play 9th/10th grade and varsity football games versus Union LaPorte City, varsity kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
AGWSR is also celebrating homecoming this week. On Friday, the high school class Olympics will begin at 12:20 followed by the parade at 2 p.m. King and queen coronation at the gym. For the big game, the Cougars will host Nashua Plainfield that night with kick at 7 p.m.
Food Truck fall
This weekend there will be food trucks out at Theisen’s in Iowa Falls on both Friday and Saturday. On Friday, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. the Funky Pepperoni will be serving up slices of pizza. On Saturday, there will be two. The Hangry Pig will be there from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and then for dessert, Totally Rolled Ice Cream will have a truck from noon to 7 p.m.
Book sale
The Eldora Public Library (1202 10th St.) will be holding a Friends of the Library fall book sale on Friday and Saturday. From 2-6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday there will be adult books, children books, audiobooks, and DVDs available to purchase.
Soup Night
The third annual soup night at the Prairie Bridges shelter house will be on Saturday from 6-8 p.m. There will be five soups provided until they run out along with ham sandwiches, breadsticks and desserts. Free will donation goes towards Prairie Bridges new shelter house. If you would like to bring a soup to share, feel free to do so along with a serving ladle.
Ice Cream Social and Car Cruiz'n Show
The Hardin County Historical Society will be hosting their Annual Ice Cream Social and Car Cruiz'n Show on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Masonic Lodge. Open to the public from noon until 3 p.m. An added feature this year will be a show of motorcycles. Food can be purchased and homemade ice cream will be with a free will donation. The Pine Lake Cruise to follow at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.