Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. There is more area fun happening all week, just check out our online calendar.
Park Fest
Prairie Bridges Park will be hosting Park Fest Friday through Sunday. On Friday the fun begins with a food stand, beer garden, glow volleyball and live music. Saturday there will be breakfast, a fishing derby, cardboard boat races, gaga ball, sand volleyball, a mini cruise scavenger hunt, lip-synch battle and will end with fireworks and more live music. Sunday will conclude with breakfast, a DJ and bags tournament.
Get to the pool
The last days of summer are fast approaching, so be sure to head to the local pool for one last swim.
• The Alden Pool closes on Friday.
• The Meyer Municipal Aquatic Center in Iowa Falls will close on Sunday.
• The Hubbard pool, which re-opened in July, will close on Saturday, Aug. 19.
• The Eldora Aquatic Center's final day will be Sunday, Aug. 20.
• The Ackley Municipal Swimming Pool's final day will be Sunday, Aug. 27.
Booster Club Golf
The Iowa Falls-Alden Booster Club is holding a golf outing on Saturday at Highland Golf Club. It’s a nine-hole tournament and meal starting at noon with golf starting at 1 p.m.
Concert at Rock-n-Row
JJ and The Boys – a cover band – will be performing at Rock-n-Row Adventures in Eldora. There is no extra charge for tubers and campers, but general public there is a $15 admission fee and BYOB. Concert begins at 7 p.m.
100 fest
The public is invited to celebrate Hampton Country Club’s 100th birthday. Standing Hampton is scheduled to play, there is a ribeye sandwich or pork loin meal included with a ticket. The beer garden will also be open. The event begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.