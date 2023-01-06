Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Barrel races
There will be barrel races on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8 at the Ellsworth Equestrian Center. As part of the Go For Broke Jackpot Junkie Winter Series. The event is open to all and there are no memberships required to compete. There are youth adult and masters divisions. The jump out fee is $15 per rider (if stalling is not required). Great Western Dining is serving lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. For more information contact 641-648-8730 or email EllsworthEquestrian@iavalley.edu
Indoor horseshoes
There is an indoor horseshoe tournament in Eldora on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry fee is $15, signups begins at 9:30 and play begins at 10 a.m.
The event will be held at the Putt Mossman Indoor Horseshoe Arena (301 11th Ave, Eldora).
Community meal
Camp Pine Lake, the Church of the Brethren camp, is sponsoring a free community sharing meal from Nov-May. The January meal will be this Sunday and will be prepared for eating on-site, delivery or pick-up. Deliveries will be between 5-6 p.m.
The menu this month includes soups, bread and homemade cinnamon rolls.
The camp is located at 23008 W Ave, Eldora and questions can be directed to Betsy Kuecker at 641-858-6283 or to camppinelakedirector@gmail.com
Check out a movie
The Robert W. Barlow Library offers DVDs for adults, children and families. There is a limit to three items per card and are a two-day checkout. There is a $.50 per day fee for those that are overdue. Visit for a list of all the titles available. Or stop by the Metropolitan Opera House for a movie. Continuing for another week, “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” There is a Friday showing at 7 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday at 3 and 7 p.m. “Avatar: The Way of Water” is also showing Friday-Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Grand Theatre in Eldora.
