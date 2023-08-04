Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. There is more area fun happening all week, just check out our online calendar.
Sweet Corn Feed
The Hardin County Republicans of Iowa will be hosting their annual Sweet Corn Feed on Friday in Eldora. The event is held at Gehrke’s Shed (1813 3rd St. Place). Suggested price is $15 for individuals and $25 for a couple. Serving to begin at 5:30 p.m. and will include speakers Ryan Binkley, Presidential Candidate, and Matt Whitaker.
Elks Dinner
The Iowa Falls Elks Lodge at 601 Railroad St. is hosting "Taking the Island North Tour," on Friday, Aug. 4. Doors open at 5 p.m. for a taco bar dinner at a cost of $10. The dance and show is from 7 to 9 p.m. with singer Leslie Blasing who covers country, pop, classic rock and 50s and 60s hits.
Tickets for the dance and show are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Proceeds will benefit Hardin County Veterans and the Elks Scholarship. Tickets can be purchased over the phone during bar hours of 3 to 9 p.m. For more information, call the Elks at 641-648-9739 or Shereese Rohlfsen at 641-373-0162.
Rally for Rural Voices
The third annual Rally for Rural Voice – a Hardin County Democrats’ event – is happening at South Hardin High School in Eldora on Saturday from 6-8 p.m. There will be food, drinks, a pie auction and speakers. The pie auction will benefit the Hardin County Food Sheld and the Eldora Community Garden.
Tar Heel Days
Union’s Tar Heel Days begins on Friday with a youth golf tournament, community dinner, live music and fireworks. Saturday will feature breakfast at the fire station, a 5K, craft show, grand parade (11 a.m.), kids activities in the park and car/tractor show. The full schedule is available here.
Corn Days
Dows will be hosting their Corn Days starting on Friday with Kids Fun Day at the pool. The crowning of Little Miss and Mr. will happen on Friday as well. There will be live music Bearcat Pickers and DJMan Dave Stein with fireworks. Saturday will start with breakfast, a fun run, flea market, parade, kids activities, live music and lots and lots of food. Sweet corn, watermelon and ice cream will all be featured. The night ends with more live music. Here is the full schedule.
