Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Youth Equine Extravaganza
The Equine Extravaganza provides opportunities for the youth to demonstrate their knowledge in equine-related subject matter in a competitive setting. There are events in creative writing, digital story, clothes-crafts-woodworking, drawing, painting, poster, model horse, photography and scrapbooking (grades 3-12). There is also hippology, quiz bowl, horse judging, public speaking and presentations (grades 4-12).
The event is April 14-16 starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Anyone is welcome to attend and see what the extravaganza is all about at the Ellsworth Equestrian Center on the Hamilton Campus.
Clothing Giveaway
The Ruth Project will be hosting a summer clothing giveaway on Friday and Saturday. All clothes are free and all brand new items. Shorts, pants, tops, shoes and even underwear for children and adults. The only hitch is that the items cannot be resold or taken back to the store.
Friday will be from 4-6 p.m. and Saturday is 9 a.m. to noon.
The Ruth Project is located at 415 College Ave. in Iowa Falls.
Popcorn Party
Hardin County Community Partnerships for Protecting Children will be hosting a Popcorn Party at the Iowa Falls Popcorn Stand 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday. As well as free popcorn and family activities, people can meet local heroes. The event is free.
Meet the authors
Ames author Dennis Maulsby will be at the Barlow Library community room from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday. He will be teaching participants about haiku poetry and how to write your own. No prior poetic or writing background is required. The event is for ages high school and up.
Afterwards, Maulsby and two other Iowa authors will be at the Community Theater Building - Marci Bolden, Maulsby and Myron Williams. Music and finger foods will be offered at the free event. The authors will have copies of their books for sale after their readings.
Turkey Supper
The Alden UCC Church will be serving turkey and all the trimmings at their annual spring turkey supper 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday. This meal will be carry-out only. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children.
