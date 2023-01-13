Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Hoop Shoot
The Iowa Falls Elks Lodge will be holding a Hoop Shoot at the Dale Howard Family Activity Center on Saturday. Registration starts at 12:30 p.m. with the contest beginning at 1 p.m. It is free for kids ages 8-13. Winners of each age group will have the opportunity to advance to the district shoot in Charles City. The event is free.
Learn to Skate
Winter Rec Fest will be hosting a free skating clinic on Saturday for anyone ages four and over. From 3-4 p.m. learn to ice skate from Parker Manning at the Scenic City Empress Boat Club. Skaters are required to bring their own skates, but there will be skates available for checkout as well.
Game night
The Iowa Falls Elementary PTO will be holding a mother-son game night on Saturday at the Iowa Falls-Alden High School. From 6-8 p.m. there will be food, games and prizes. The event is open to preschool-fifth grade students. Cost is $30 per family.
Catch wrestling
There are plenty of opportunities to check out wrestling in the area this weekend. On Friday, all three area girls teams – Iowa Falls-Alden, SH-BCLUW and AGWSR will be in Ackley starting at 6 p.m. On Saturday, there are two high school tournaments in Hardin County. The Storm Invite will feature both the Storm and Cadet boys teams at 9 a.m. in Eldora. The AGWSR boys will host the Cougar Invite starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Then, Sunday, the Curtis Benning Youth Tournament will also be held in Ackley for kids grades K-8 and begins at 1:30 p.m.
Stars of Tomorrow
There will be a Stars of Tomorrow boys basketball tournament on Saturday at the AGWSR Wellsburg Center (609 South Monroe, Welllsburg). Fifth and sixth grade boys teams from AGWSR, South Hardin, BCLUW, Aplington-Parkersburg and Grundy Center will be in attendance. The sixth grade boys games start at 8 a.m. and the final will be at 11:45 a.m. while fifth grade boys will be from 12:30 p.m. until 4:15 p.m. Admission is $3 and concessions will be available all day. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Wellsburg Summer Rec Program.
