Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. There is more area fun happening all week, just check out our online calendar.
Postseason softball
South Hardin (26-7) will be hosting Ogden (13-20) on Friday in the Class 2A Regional Semifinal. The winner will advance to the Finals on Monday. Game time is 7 p.m. in Eldora, but tickets must be purchased ahead of time here.
Yoga at Timbukbru
Homegrown Yoga will be offering roof top yoga at high noon at Timbukbru in Iowa Falls on Saturday. The event is from 12-1 p.m. outside Timbukbru. It is open for all levels and there will be bumping tunes, smiles and laughs. All classes are $10.
Live Music at Rock-N-Row
Nothing Special, a rock cover band, will be playing at Rock-N-Row (23539 1st St) in Eldora on Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. Nothing Special plays music by artists such as the Foo Fighters, Goldfinger, Aerosmith, the Black Keys, Buckcherry, the White Stripes and more. There is no additional charge for campers and tubers to enjoy the music, but general admission is $15.
Ice cream social
There will be an ice cream social at the Soda Fountain in New Providence on Sunday from 6-8:30 p.m. There will be root beer floats, sundaes and ice cream cups offered for a free will donation. The proceeds will benefit the Soda Fountain project. For more about the project and the event, click here:
Check something out from the Library of Things
There are bike trails all around Hardin County as well as disc golf courses and pickleball courts. If you don’t have your own stuff, Iowa Falls Barlow Memorial Library offers the Library of Things that includes bicycles, dis golf discs, pickleball equipment and shuffleboard. Foster Park and Assembly Park in Iowa Falls have courts and courses to enjoy.
