Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Sister Act
Iowa Falls-Alden High School presents “Sister Act” – a feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feed. Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, “Sister Act” will leave audiences breathless. Performances are on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Jerene Barlow Auditorium at IFAHS.
Tickets are $5 at the door. Ice cream and cookies from Julie Bolhuis will be for sale during intermission.
3-on-3 basketball tournament
The 36th annual HELPING HANDS youth basketball tournament will be held this Saturday at the South Hardin Middle School. There will eight-team girls and boys divisions for 2-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and post-high school. Games start at 8 a.m. There will be awards given to all four places in both the championship and consolation brackets. Cost is $45 for each three-person team.
Pool Tournament
Crazy Acres in Ackley is hosting an 8-ball doubles pool tournament on Saturday at the Goat Barn Bar and Grill (2253 30th St) beginning at 10 a.m. The cost of the event is $40 per team. Prizes will be given to the top-three placings.
Craft Fair
There is a craft and vendor fair at the Franklin County Convention Center in Hampton. From 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday there will be plenty to shop as well as food and beverages available for purchase. There will also be door prizes and a silent auction.
Spring Fling
The Hubbard Chamber of Commerce presents “Spring Fling” on Saturday at the Hubbard Golf and Recreation Club. Starting at 5 p.m. there will be a social hour, followed by a silent auction until 7 p.m. At 6 p.m. a steak dinner will be served and at 7:30 entertainment featuring Mentalist Michael C. Anthony. Tickets are $40 per person pre-paid or for takeout and $50 at the door.
