Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. There is more area fun happening all week, just check out our online calendar.
Geneva Market returns
The Geneva Market is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The 200-plus vendor event is Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Geneva (20 miles north of Iowa Falls). Cost is $5 per person, 12 and under get in free. Free parking and firefighters get in free – just show your wristband from the convention.
There are antiques, handcrafted and handmade items, food, wine, beer and live entertainment. There will be a petting zoo and face painting as well.
Craft show
The 2023 Iowa Firefighter Convention craft and vendor show will be on Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Iowa Falls Armory (217 Georgetown Road). It is a freewill donation for admission. There will be crafts, vintage and handmade goods as well as direct sale items. All proceeds benefit the Iowa Falls Fire Department.
Enjoy the Iowa Firefighters Convention
The public is invited to take part in a 4-person Best Shot Golf at Highland on Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are women and old timer water fights at the Iowa Falls Fire Station beginning at 11 a.m. On Saturday, there will be pre-drill activities including an invocation, welcome and address at Estes Park followed by drills at 8 a.m. There will also be a parade at 6:30 p.m.
Build a Bouquet
On Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon at Bear Flower Farm in Steamboat Rock (31927 HWY D35) create your own floral bouquet. Choose from a variety of flowers, fillers and greenery. Bring your own vase, or wrapping is available. Prices are per stem.
Rivalry Week
It’s rivalry week as Iowa State and Iowa face-off on the gridiron. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. There are several places to watch the game and enjoy some friendly fun. Happenings in Steamboat Rock is hosting a seafood boil with all you can eat shrimp, mussels, corn, potatoes, mushrooms and sausage. Or tune in at home with some of your favorite tailgate snacks. Find a recipe from Cook’s Corner here.
