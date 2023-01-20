Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
UT&T home meet
The University of Tumbling & Trampoline is hosting its annual home meet on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday Jan. 22 at the Iowa Falls-Alden High School. This year’s theme is ‘Rollin’ to the Oldies.” Doors open at 7:30 a.m. on both days. Competition begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday and 8:30 on Sunday. There will be double mini, trampoline and tumbling flights. Cost for spectators is $5 and free for those three and under.
Dancing Through the Decades
The Iowa Falls Chamber Main Street is hosting Dancing Through the Decades Saturday, Jan. 21 at Highland Country Club. People are asked to dress in their favorite decade attire and doors open at 6 p.m. with a DJ starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the door. Free appetizers and a cash bar will be available.
Trivia Night in Hubbard
There will be a trivia night at the Hubbard Golf and Recreation Club on Saturday, Jan. 21 with all proceeds going to the Hubbard Historical Society. Cost is $100 a table (up to 10 people on a team). Teams should bring their own snacks, but a cash bar will be available. Doors open at 6:30 with trivia starting at 7 p.m.
Fireman’s Dance
There will be a Fireman’s Dance in Steamboat Rock on Saturday starting at 7 p.m. at Happenings. Cover charge is $5 and there will be a pulled pork supper for a freewill donation. All of the proceeds go towards the Steamboat Rock Fire Department.
Pine Lake Food Shelf breakfast
There will be a breakfast Sunday, Jan. 22. From 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Dorothy’s Senior Center sponsored by the Eldora Kiwanis. The menu includes pancakes and omelets. All donations will go towards the Pine Lake Food Shelf.
