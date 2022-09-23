Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
South Hardin Homecoming
South Hardin has been having homecoming activities all week, ending with the big game tonight. Today there will be pep rallies at all the district schools – Hubbard-Radcliffe (9-10 a.m.); South Hardin Middle School (10-11 a.m.); Eldora-New Providence Elementary (12:45-1:45 p.m.). Those will be followed by a parade at 2:05 p.m. and a pep rally at the high school football field at 2:45 p.m. The big high school football game will be at 7 p.m. between the Tigers and Aplington-Parkersburg.
Teen Serve event
Teen Serve will be in Iowa Falls next summer. The youth work group will be working on 50 or more homes in the area.
One of the first steps will be a kickoff meeting with area churches, families, businesses, and organizations looking to help Teen Serve while they are in the area. Those looking to benefit from the work are also urged to attend the Saturday, Sept. 24 event in Estes Park at 6 p.m. Dairy Queen treats will be served. In case of rain, the meeting will be held at Bethany Lutheran.
Brinkmeyer benefit
There will be a luncheon held in appreciation and support of Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer on Sunday, Sept. 25 in Hubbard. The meal is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and cost is a freewill donation to help support Lisa and her family with health expenses since she was diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this year.
The meal, at Hubbard Golf Club (21251 Highway D55 in Hubbard), will include grilled pork tenderloin, all the sides, dessert and a drink. Carry-outs also available and golf cart assistance will also be there.
People are encouraged to share their favorite H-R and Lisa memories.
Alden Methodist Ham Ball
The Alden United Methodist Church (1512 Hardin St.) will be hosting a drive-thru ham ball meal starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. The meal also includes cheesy potatoes, green beans, a roll and cookies. The meal is a free-will donation and all are welcome.
Atlas fall lunch
ATLAS of Central Iowa Support Center will be holding a fall lunch fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 12-4 p.m. There will be music, vendors, baked goods and more. There will be a $10 meal as well. The event will be at 833 Brooks Rd. in Iowa Falls.
