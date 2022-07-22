Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of three things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday in Hardin and Franklin counties. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Be sure to enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Play happening this weekend
The Iowa Falls Community Theatre and Pastime Players present “A Bad Year for Tomatoes,” a play written by John Patrick about a woman who just wanted to write and grow her own tomatoes.
The play will be performed at 7 p.m. today, July 23, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 24. There will be a drawing each performance for a tomato-related gift basket. Tickets are $12 each and are available at Green Belt Bank & Trust, Iowa Falls State Bank or at the door.
New pickleball courts
The new pickleball courts at Assembly Park in Iowa Falls are open and ready for use. The pickleball craze has been growing throughout the country and Hardin County has multiple courts in the area including New Providence, Alden and Steamboat Rock.
You can also stop in to the Barlow Memorial Library in Iowa Falls to check out equipment.
Pools are open and ready
The next three days has temperatures in the 90s and low 80s, the perfect pool weather. All the area pools are still open.
Pool times on Friday are as follows: Ackley 12-8 p.m., Alden 1-5 and 6-8, Eldora 1-8, Hampton 12-5 and 6-8 and Iowa Falls 1-8.
On Saturday and Sundays Iowa Falls, Hampton and Eldora are the same time. Ackley and Alden are 1-7 p.m.
