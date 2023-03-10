Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
American Legion Fish Fry
The Ackley American Legion Post 252 will be hosting its fish fry on Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. or until it is gone. Carry out is available.
IF-A Dance Show
The Iowa Falls-Alden Dance team will be hosting its annual Spring Show on Saturday. There will be a youth clinic beforehand for kids preschool to eighth grade. The kids clinic begins at 3 p.m. and then at 7 p.m. is the varsity show with special performances by the varsity moms, dads, siblings, co-ed, friends, the Riverbend Middle School dancers and Dancin’ with Roxie guests. Tickets are $5 and available at the door until it is sold out.
Dueling Pianos
Timbers Edge Wedding and Event Centre will be hosting Felix Fingers Dueling Pianos on Saturday at 6 p.m. A tenderloin dinner will be served before the entertainment. Tickets are $50.
Bingo in Ackley
Bingo Night will be held at the Ackley American Legion on Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. Single bingo cards or a deal of 10 cards for $10 will be available to purchase. There will be appetizers and beverages, as well as prizes for the winners. There will be a $50 gift card drawing at the end of the evening.
Go for Broke Barrel Racing
The Jackpot Junkie Winter series barrel racing will be on Saturday and Sunday at the ECC Equestrian Center. The event is open to all, no membership required. There will be youth, adult and master riders. Exhibitions begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday followed by Pee Wee Barrels, Open 4D Barrels as well as combo draw with youth, adult and masters, pole bending exhibitions and ending with Open 4D Barrels. Sunday begins at 9 a.m. with exhibitions followed by Pee Wee Barrels and Open 4D Barrels with a combo draw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.