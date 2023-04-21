Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Sip N’ Shop
On Saturday, the Iowa Falls Chamber Main Street is partnering with member businesses for a Sip n’ Shop event. Businesses taking part include: Antique Gallery, Becky’s Hallmark, Belle Ame, Copper Cupboard Bel Floral, Criss Cross Stitchery, Cryotherapy Enhancements and Skin Revision, Iowa Falls Sewing Machine Co., Moody Threads, Small Town Girl Boutique, Style Works, the Little Hare and Ugly Peanut Boutique. There will be wine, snacks and discounts (times vary, starting between 8-11 a.m. and lasting until between 2-5 p.m.)
Promenades
South Hardin High School will be hosting its 2023 Prom on Saturday with walk-thru starting at 5 p.m. at the high school. Dinner and the dance will be held at Timbers Edge Event Centre in Steamboat Rock. AGWSR will also be hosting their Prom on Saturday with a public promenade at 6 p.m. Dinner will follow in the commons before heading to the Ackley Recreation Club for the dance.
Panther baseball
Be sure to check out the Ellsworth Community College baseball team in action. The Panthers will be hosting DMACC in an ICCAC showdown at Cadet Field. The two will play a three-game series with a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. and a single nine-inning game on Monday at 3 p.m.
Spring open house
The Greenbelt Humane Society is hosting an open house on Saturday. Meet the volunteers, board members and most importantly, all the wonderful cats available for adoption from 1-3 p.m. It’s also an opportunity to become a member - $30 single membership, $50 for a family. The Greenbelt Humane Society is located at 319 River St. in Iowa Falls.
Free hardball clinic
South Hardin is hosting a free baseball clinic on Sunday at the diamonds near the pool in Eldora. Third through sixth graders will work on throwing, catching, pitching, hitting, stealing and baseball IQ. Registration begins at 1 p.m. with the clinic running from 1:30-6 p.m. The rain date is slated for Sunday, April 30.
