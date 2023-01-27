Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Winter Fest
The 2023 edition of the Winter Rec Fest is underway and on Saturday it begins with family skating (10-5:30). The chili cookoff starts at noon along with fireside snacks and broomball. At 2 p.m. there will be a winter equipment demo then at 4 p.m. kids crafts and a sing-along and fireworks begin at dusk. On Sunday there will be open skating starting at noon.
CBC Tournament
The Cadet Basketball Club will be hosting their first annual basketball tournament on Saturday and Sunday. There will be teams grades 4-6 hosting over 20 teams from other communities. Boys will play on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and girls will play on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. There will be multiple sites including Alden Elementary (Sunday only), Rock Run Elementary, Riverbend Middle School and Iowa Falls-Alden High School. Admission is $5 and the Cadet Booster Club will be providing concessions.
Youth Gone Wild
A rock/metal band comprised of 19-20 year olds from Waterloo will be performing at the 503 in Iowa Falls. Youth Gone Wild will hit the stage around 9 p.m. and is open to those 21 and older.
Cattlemen’s annual banquet
The Franklin County Cattlemen’s annual banquet will be on Saturday at the Franklin County Fairgrounds. There will be a social hour beginning at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6, awards and live auction starts at 7 p.m. Dinner is prime rib and tickets ($20) will also be sold at the door.
Free show
Hardin County, Iowa Helps will be hosting a free family movie at the Grand Theater in Eldora on Sunday. At 2 p.m. they will be showing “Puss in Boots the Last Wish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.