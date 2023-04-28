Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
IF-A promenade
The Iowa Falls-Alden prom is this Saturday. Walk-ins begin at 5 p.m. at the IF-A High School. Students and their dates can get their formal pictures taken and be announced as they walk across the stage. The dance will be at the Alden Legion and doors open at 7:30 p.m. After-prom will follow beginning at 11:30 p.m. at the IFAHS gym.
Softball camp
South Hardin softball is holding a youth camp on Saturday. Campers will work current high school players and coaches and proceeds go to help the South Hardin softball team. Cost is $30 and should be made payable to South Hardin Softball Booster Club.
The camp is open to second through seventh graders and those attending are asked to bring outdoor shoes or cleats, helmets, gloves, bats, masks and sliding pants. Pitchers should bring someone to catch them.
Times are: 5-7th graders 7:45 check-in, 8-10 a.m. throwing, drills, hitting, infield/outfield, base running, sliding/diving. Second-4th graders 12:45 check-in, 1-3 p.m. throwing, hitting, infield/outfield, base running.
There are two extra clinics for $10 a one hour pitching or one hour catching lesson.
Shop in Alden
The Alden city-wide garage sales will be held Saturday and Sunday. Free maps will be available at the Casey's in Alden and Iowa Falls. The Alden Public Library will be holding a book sale during the city-wide sales on Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Hardcovers are $1, paperbacks $.50, books on CD $1 and puzzles for $2.
Historical Society brunch
The Hardin County Historical Society's 18th Annual Omelet and Pancake Brunch will be held 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Dorothy's Senior Center (1306 17th Ave.) in Eldora. The meal features made-to-order omelets served by the Eldora Kiwanis, along with pancakes, pastries, fruit cup and drink. Free will donation.
Hamball meal
The Alden Methodist Church (1512 Hardin St.) will be hosting a drive-thru hamball meal on Sunday. Serving begins at 11 a.m. until it is gone. The menu includes cheesy potatoes, green beans, a roll and cookie. Cost is a freewill donation. All are welcome.
