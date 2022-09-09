Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Firefighters convention
The annual Iowa Firefighters Association’s convention is in Iowa Falls this week. There is plenty of stuff going on this weekend that the public is invited to. On Friday at 11 a.m. there are women’s and old-timer’s water fights at the Iowa Falls Fire Department. On Saturday starting at 7:45 a.m. there is an invocation, welcome and address. At 8 a.m. there is Firefighter Competitions at Estes Park. Starting at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. there is a craft show at the Dale Howard Family Activity Center. Then, at 6:30 p.m. there will be a parade that goes south on Taylor Avenue from the high school, east on Siloam Avenue, south on River Street, east on Washington Avenue then heads north on Talbot Street.
The Geneva Market
The Fall 2022 Geneva Market is Friday, Sept. 9-Saturday, Sept. 10. There more than 200 spaces filled with antiques, vintage, handcrafted, homemade items, jewelry, home décor, yard art, boutique clothing, personal care items food and so much more. There will also be entertainment, face painting, a petting zoo, food trucks and wine. It’s located at the old school grounds (704 Washington St.). Cost is $5 per person with 12 and under getting in free.
Concert in Iowa Falls
On Friday, Sept. 9 there’s a free outdoor show at the 503 Bar and Backyard of Youth Gone Wild. Featuring Ellsworth Community College wrestler Kaden Karns. Showtime is 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. and it is free and open for all ages.
Pork loin supper set
St. Mary Catholic Church at 404 Fourth St. in Williams will be hosting a Pork Loin Supper 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at the church in Williams. Pork loin sandwiches (prepared by Denny Hanson), potato salad, baked beans, pie and a beverage will be served for a free-will donation. Dine in or take out available. All are welcome.
Singing and ice cream
A hymn sing and ice cream social will be Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Gifford Church in Gifford. The hymn sing starts at 2 p.m. and the ice cream social with cookies, bars and cake, will begin at 3 p.m. Items will be available for a free-will donation. All are welcome.
