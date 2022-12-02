Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Alden Festival of Tables
The friends of the Alden Library are hosting a Festival of Tables at the Alden Public Library from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 and from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. There will be themed table settings and refreshments with a suggested donation of $5.
A Calkins Christmas
On Saturday, Dec. 3 the annual Christmas at Calkins event is from 1-4 p.m. It is a free family event with snacks, games, crafts, hot cocoa and a special visit from Santa.
Free movie at the Met
On Saturday, Dec. 3 enjoy a free kids movie at the Metropolitan Opera House in Iowa Falls at 1 p.m. There will be free movies on Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 as well. The first movie will be “The Polar Express” sponsored by Iowa Falls State Bank.
Santa visits Ackley
Santa and Mrs. Claus will return to Ackley on Saturday morning at the Ackley American Legion. Be sure to drive-through at the Ackley World Journal office for goodie backs before heading to park at Victory Park. Doors open at 9:15 a.m. and children wishing to take part in the toy drawing should plan to be registered before the start of the festivities at 10 a.m.
Lloyd Hall open house
The public is invited to an open house for the Duane and Phyllis Lloyd Residence Hall located on the Ellsworth Community Campus on Sunday, Dec. 4. The brand new, modern, state-of-the-art residence hall will offer more on-campus living options for current and future ECC students.
At 1 p.m. there will be opening remarks in the lobby and people can tour the new facility from 1-3 p.m.
Community Meal
Camp Pine Lake, Church of the Brethren (23008 W Ave, Eldora) is offering a free community share meal on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 5-6 p.m. Eat at the camp, pick up or delivery is also available. For more information, contact Betsy Kuecker at 641-858-6282 or at camppinelakedirector@gmail.com
