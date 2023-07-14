Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. There is more area fun happening all week, just check out our online calendar.
Franklin Co. Fair
The Franklin County Fair kicked off Wednesday and runs through Sunday evening. Grand stand attractions include: 38 Special (Friday), Lauren Alaina (Saturday) and Gunderson Racing (Sunday). Gate and parking are free and other free attractions include: live music, livestock shows, horse and tractor pull, farm chore relays, pedal pull, ag learning, milking parlor, talent shows and more.
Radcliffe Days
The annual Summerfest returns this weekend and all kicks off with a pork burger supper and sweet corn feed hosted by the Radcliffe Fire Department and Radcliffe Improvement Committee from 5-7 p.m. on Friday. Miss Radcliffe and Miss Garden City will also be introduced. There will be water fights starting at 5 p.n. Saturday begins with the 5K race starting at 7 a.m. followed by the parade at 10 a.m. and park activities including a bake sale, bounce houses, face painting, big wheel races, a dunk tank and more.
Comedy Magician
Jonathan May will be bringing his adults only comedy show to the Dr. Grace O. Doane Alden Public Library. The show is Friday from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and there is limited seating available.
Bumblebee and Cookies
I Heart Cookies Co. will be bringing their famous Deep Dish Cookie Trailer to Iowa Falls on Sunday with a special guest – Bumblebee from Transformers. The trailer will be at the HyVee parking lot from 12-8 p.m. and Bumblebee will be available for photos from 1-1:30, 3-3:30, 5-5:30 and 7-7:30. Photos are free with a cookie purchase.
Church in the park
The Free Grace United Church in Eldora will be holding church in the Park and a car show. All are welcome for the service at 10 a.m. on Sunday and following that there will be a car show. If you have a car to show off, drive it in and park it with the other fancy ones. There will be a $50 gift card for the winner. The event will be at Twister Park in Eldora.
