Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. There is more area fun happening all week, just check out our online calendar.
Hardin Co. Fair
The Hardin County Fair continues this weekend. Grandstand events include Rogue Rodeo Friday with muttin bustin at 5 p.m. followed by the rodeo at 7. Thunderstruck, the AC/DC tribute band, will be playing on Saturday night at 7 p.m. and Figure 8 Races with Gunderson Racing is Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
As always there will be 4-H and FFA shows and events as well midway attractions. Here's the complete schedule.
Game Day at Rock Run
The Iowa Falls-Alden After School Program has planned a special day for children and youth of the area to come join Ellsworth Community College football players for fun activities. Game Day with the Panthers is set for 1-5 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the Rock Run Elementary playground in Iowa Falls. There will also be an ice cream social sponsored by Hy-Vee following the event.
Cookies
Kates Cookies will be in the Iowa Falls Theisen's parking lot on Friday from 12-6 p.m. There will be a chocolate chip cookie sundae, chocolate chip cookie shake, vanilla frosting filled chocolate chip cookie sandwiches and root beer floats. There are gluten free and vegan options available. Cost ranges from $6 to $20.
Scenic City boat cruise
The Scenic City Empress Boat Club will be holding a catered concert cruise on Saturday at 6 p.m.
It will be a two our riverboat cruise with a full catered meal and live music by Aaron McClanahan. The menu includes Greek chicken, side salad, roasted potatoes, Brussel sprouts and brownie caramel cheesecake. Guests are welcome to bring their own drinks. Cost is $45 for guests/$40 for members.
Free concert
Free live music on the lawn returns with Donley Blue at Camp Pine Lake. Donley Blue is a duo that play blues, folks music. Concerts are free and from 3-5 p.m. and food will be available for a free will offering.
