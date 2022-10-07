Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Pancake Breakfast
The Iowa Falls Fire Department will host a Pancake Breakfast 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the fire station. Cost is a free-will donation. There will be fire truck rides as well.
Wine, Brew and Art walk
The Wine, Brew and Art Walk will be Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11-3 p.m. in Iowa Falls. To reserve a $15 commemorative wine glass, contact 641-648-5549.
Family friendly comedy show
Steamboat Rock Baptist Church is sponsoring Christian comedian Nazareth, who will host a Community Outreach Christian Comedy Night 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Ellsworth Community College's Hamilton Auditorium, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at the South Hardin High School auditorium. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.
Haunted Hospital
The Eldora Rotary Haunted Hospital (2413 Edgington Ave) will open for the 2022 season on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 7 to 11 p.m. Cost is $10 at the door. For $15, skip the line by reserving one of the limited number of reserved time slots by going here. Flashlights are allowed from 7-8 p.m.
Movie screening
Set and filmed in Iowa Falls, “When Jack Came Back” will have a screening this weekend at the Iowa Falls Met Theater at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8. The event will have people who worked on the film, cast and crew members in attendance. There will be more show times at 3 and 7 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available at the box office and are $6.50; $5.50 for kids under 11, seniors 60 and older and members of the military.
