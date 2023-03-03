Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Choir concert
The Iowa Falls-Alden Collage of Choirs Concert will be 7 p.m. Friday, March 3 in the IFA High School gym. Choir students in grades 6th through 12th will perform. It is free to attend. Before the show, there will be a pasta bar with fresh breadsticks, salad and gourmet cupcakes by Heavenly’s A Creative Bakery.
Wild game feed
A wild game feed will benefit Iowa Special Olympics and the athletes of Hardin County will be held on Saturday at the Ackley American Legion Hall, (639 Main St.), from 4:30 to 7 p.m. A donation for the meal will be accepted at the door.
Some of the dishes include deer and noodles, deer chili, duck egg drop soup, alligator Creole, elk meatloaf, racoon and deer brats, smoked bear and scalloped potatoes, and pheasant fettuccine alfredo.
For those less adventurous, regular hot dogs and hamburgers will be available. Door prizes, a raffle for gift cards, and a 50/50 drawing are also planned.
Heart of Iowa Blow-out
The 10th annual Heart of Iowa Blow-out cattle show will be at the Ellsworth Equestrian Center on Saturday and Sunday. The event is hosted by the Iowa Falls-Alden Ag Booster Club, the Ellsworth Community College Ag Department and the IF-A Culinary Department. It is free and open to the public. Anyone can go and watch, eat at the concession stand and learn about the show cattle industry. The show begins at 9:30 a.m. but concessions – served up by Cadet Kitchen – will open at 7:30 a.m.
Additional information can be found at the Facebook page.
Pints and Politics
The Hardin County Democrats’ Pints and Politics gathering is held the first Sunday of every month at the River Tap in Iowa Falls. Guests are invited for food and drink (everyone pays their own bill) and good discussion starting at 6 p.m.
Enjoy the great outdoors
With temperatures in the 40s, it beginning to feel like spring. There are plenty of places to explore outside and the temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are perfect to enjoy. The Iowa River Trail has a 4.4 mile section extending from Eldora to Steamboat Rock and is fully paved. There are also trails along Pine Lake in Eldora, Calkins Nature Area in Iowa Falls and Beeds Lake in Hampton.
