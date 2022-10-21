Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Bash for the Ash
On Friday (today) there will be a chili cookoff and karaoke contest at Timbukbru as a fundraiser for the Barlow Challenge Bash for the Ash event. Chili participants are asked to be there no later than 5:45 p.m. with serving to begin at 6. Karaoke participants can sign up from 6:15-6:45 p.m. and should have two song choices ready. Guests will help judge by dropping donations into the bucket, the participants with the most money will win a price.
Calkins Halloween Hike
The annual Halloween Hike at Calkins Nature Area (18335 135th St.) will be held on Saturday from 5-8 p.m. and the event is free to attend. There will be food trucks, games, hayrack rides, a prairie maze, trick-or-treat trail and a kids’ costume contest.
Chili cookoff
Take the opportunity to prove it by being a contestant in the Prairie Bridges Park Chili Cook Off and help them raise money through the Barlow Challenge. A maximum of 25 individuals will have the opportunity to take home prizes in four categories – Most Unusual Chili, Veggie Chili, White Chili, and Chili with a Kick.
Contestants serving begins at 5:30 until gone and winner will be announced at 8 p.m.
The meal is on Saturday at Prairie Bridges Park stage. Bottomless bowls of chili are $8.
Haunted Corn Maze
This year’s Haunted Corn maze (one mile east of Wellsburg on 185th St) opens this weekend. On Friday and Saturday night from 7-11 p.m. nightly. Admission is $7 (cash only) and the proceeds are returned to the community.
There is a second weekend as well. Friday, Oct. 28 will be from 7-11 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday.
Soup Supper
The Church of the Open Bible in Iowa Falls is hosting its annual soup supper from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday. The dine-in menu includes soup, crackers, dessert and a beverage. Soups include: chicken noodle, cheesy broccoli, chili, potato and other family favorites. The cost for a dine-in meal is $6 for adults and children 12 and older. Children ages 5-11 are $4. Children under 5 eat free. Soup-to-go will be available, an 8-ounce bowl is $3, a 16-ounce bowl is $6.
