Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. There is more area fun happening all week, just check out our online calendar.
Kickoff to the football season
The 2023 high school football season kicks off week one. Iowa Falls-Alden will host Hampton-Dumont/CAL in the Battle for Bradford at Cadet Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
South Hardin travels to rival South Hamilton with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.
AGWSR will be hosting Lake Mills with a 7 p.m. start time.
Rugby home opener
Iowa Falls Rugby will be hosting Northeast Iowa on Saturday at the Rugby Fields on Georgetown Road. The match begins at 1 p.m. and is open to the public.
Ice cream social
The New Providence Soda Fountain will be holding its third and final ice cream social for 2023. On Sunday from 6-8 p.m. there will be hot fudge sundaes as well as chocolate and strawberry malts for a free will donation to benefit the revitalization of the historic building in downtown New Providence.
Car show in Hampton
The annual car show returns to Hampton this weekend. On Friday, there will be car cruise leaving at 6 p.m. Then on Saturday, registration is 9 a.m. to noon with the show noon to 3 p.m. The Whitesidewalls will perform beginning at noon at the town square there will be classic cars, food and great music from the golden age of rock n’ roll. Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and enjoy the show.
Quartet performance
Higher Power Quartet will be presenting an outdoor concert at Cottage Community Church (nine miles south of Iowa Falls on HWY 65, two and a half miles west on County Road D41) at 6 p.m. Sunday. Higher Power, currently consisting of Brett Rickabaugh, Jeff Overton, Steven Mickelson, and Jeff Worsham, is based out of Des Moines. They have been sharing their faith in Jesus Christ through song and personal testimonies since 1996.
Everyone is welcome, bring a lawn chair and a free will offering will be taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.