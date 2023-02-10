Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Fish fry
The Ackley American Legion Post 252 will be hosting its fish fry on Friday from 5:30-7 p.m. or until it is gone. The event is every second Friday from November through April and it is dine on or carry out.
Youth fishing derby
The Hardin County Conservation is hosting a Youth Ice Fishing Derby on Saturday. The event is at Upper Pine Lake in Eldora. Registration begins from 7:30-8 a.m. and then fishing is from 8 a.m. to noon. The event is free for kids 15 and under.
Those looking to participate should meet at the Upper Pine Lake Boat Ramp for registration. There will be a meal and prizes available at the lodge after fishing concludes and there will be gear and equipment on site for those looking to learn how to ice fish.
District Wrestling
Area wrestling teams will be competing for a chance to qualify for the boys State Wrestling Tournament this weekend. The top two in each weight class advance to Des Moines Wednesday, Feb. 15-Saturday, Feb. 18. Iowa Falls-Alden is the host site of one of the meets and SH-BCLUW will be there as well. AGWSR will be in Ogden. Wrestling begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Alden Stag nights
The Alden Fire Department is hosting its annual Stag Fundraiser weekend. The women's stag night is scheduled from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, Feb. 17 and the cost of a ticket is $50 in advance, and $60 at the door. Ticket price includes a meal and drinks, entertainment, raffle prizes and door prizes.
The men's stag night is 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 and the cost of a ticket is $75. Ticket price includes a meal and drinks, and there will be a poker tournament, raffle prizes and door prizes.
Must be 21 or older for both events.
Frozen Fanny
The Smokey Ridge Muzzleloaders Club, a group desiring to replicate the days of the pre-1840’s mountain men era, will host the annual Frozen Fanny event Saturday and Sunday at Setchell Park (17001 V Ave. Ackley), north of Steamboat Rock.
The event allows participants to step back in time, living and sleeping in a camp in one of the 14 rugged tents and teepees complete with wood-burning stoves that are provided by the group thus reenacting the lives of the men and women that lived through these times. Black powder shooting events, knife throwing contests, and fellowship are on the itinerary for the weekend. There is no registration or fee, Participants are welcome to just show up to camp. Camp goers should bring enough food and black powder ammunition for the weekend and are encouraged to dress warm. A pancake feed will be provided on Sunday morning.
