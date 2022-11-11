Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Fall play at Iowa Falls-Alden
Iowa Falls-Alden High School presents Drop Dead! on Nov. 11 and 12. The Play will begin at 7 p.m. at the Jerene Barlow Auditorium. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for students.
Wizard of Oz at AGWSR
The AGWSR music and drama departments are presenting The Wizard of Oz on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in the high school gym. Tickets for the show are $5 and available at the door. There will be also be a dinner theater on Friday night at 6 p.m. Tickets for that are $20 and include dinner and the show.
Basketball and football at ECC
It’s a busy sports weekend for Ellsworth Community College. The Panther women’s and men’s basketball teams are hosting the annual Dale Howard Classic on Friday and Saturday. The women will play Western Technical College on Friday at 6 p.m. followed by the men at 8 p.m. On Saturday, the women will play at 3 p.m. against Rochester Community and Technical College followed by the men at 5 p.m. All games will be played in the Dittmer Gymnasium.
Also on Saturday, the ECC football team will host Butler Community College in the final game of the regular season. Kickoff is at noon at Cadet Field.
Veterans Day ceremonies
• Ackley: The public is invited to join in honoring veterans and those currently serving at the AGWSR High School gym on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Following the program, all veterans and spouses are invited to a chili luncheon at the Ackley American Legion.
• Eldora: There will be a program at the Eldora-New Providence Elementary beginning at 10 a.m. The sixth annual Bartenders for Veterans Free-Will Donation Soup Lunch on Friday from 10 a.m. and will run until 1 p.m. (or until the soup is gone) at the Eldora American Legion and is open to all veterans and their spouses.
• Hubbard: Music and speakers will be part of the Hubbard American Legion program at Hubbard-Radcliffe Middle School in Hubbard on Friday, Nov. 11. The event will be held in the gym at 1:30 p.m.
• Iowa Falls: The Iowa Falls American Legion Hyman-Peavy Post #188 will lead a brief ceremony at the Veterans Memorial on Foster Boulevard at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The public is invited. The post will also hold flag folding ceremonies at Friendship Club at 11:30 a.m. and Scenic Manor at 2 p.m.
o Ellsworth Community College will recognize veterans with a ceremony and luncheon on Friday, Nov. 11. The ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. in the Panther Den at the Dale Howard Family Activity Center. All veterans are invited to attend. Lunch will be served immediately following the ceremony in the Panther Den.
o Pineview Elementary will conduct a special flag raising ceremony at the school at 9:05 a.m.
