Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Ladies day out
River’s Edge is hosting a Ladies Connect event – Galentines Gathering. There will be faith, food, fellowship and fun on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. It will be located in the church building and childcare is available.
SH Dance Show
South Hardin will be hosting their first spring dance show on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the South Hardin High School. The team will be showcasing multiple routines that they learned throughout the year and there will be a special performance of the youth clinic dancers. Admission is $5.
Soup dinner
The New Providence Fire Department will be hosting their Annual Soup Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at the New Providence Fire Station, 506 W. Main. Chili, potato soup and grilled cheese sandwiches will be available for a free will donation.
Softball fundraiser
The Ellsworth Community College softball team will be hosting a spaghetti dinner on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 5-7:30 p.m. The fundraiser will be held at the Iowa Falls Elks Lodge (601 Railroad St) with proceeds benefitting the ECC softball program. It's all you can eat spaghetti for $10 per adult and $5 for children 12 and under.
ECC to host mat clinic
Ellsworth Community College will be holding a wrestling clinic for area wrestlers grades 6-12 on Sunday, Feb. 19. The clinic will be held at the ECC Wrestling Room on the upper level of the Martin Dittmer Gymnasium from 1 to 4 p.m. ECC assistant coach Richie Manning will lead the clinic. Manning is a 2017 Veteran’s World Freestyle silver medalist and a 2017 Veteran’s World Greco-Roman bronze medalist. The clinic is limited to the first 50 wrestlers
