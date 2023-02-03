Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Final day of learn to skate
The final free skating clinic hosted by Parker Manning will be from 3-4 p.m. Saturday. Anyone ages four and over are welcome to learn to ice skate at the Scenic City Empress Boat Club. Skaters are required to bring their own skates, but skates available for checkout at the Iowa Falls library.
Alden Days fundraiser
The Alden Horizons Group is planning a meal, silent auction and live auction on Saturday to help defray the costs of Alden Days. The event will be held at the Alden Legion Building. The cost for the spaghetti supper, which will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m., is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children. The silent auction will be held 5 to 7:30 p.m. and the live auction begins at 6:30 p.m.
Valentines crafts
On Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Barlow Library in Iowa Falls there will be a special Valentine-maker event. There will be card-making, donuts and refreshments to gear up from Valentine’s Day.
Turkey dinner
St. Mark Catholic Church is holding their annual turkey dinner from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at the church. The meal is takeout only and the price is $12 per meal.
Pints and Politics
The monthly meeting of Pints and Politics is this Sunday at 6 p.m. The group of Democrats meets on the first Sunday of every month at the River Tap in Iowa Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.