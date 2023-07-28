Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. There is more area fun happening all week, just check out our online calendar.
Pine Lake Fest
Pine Lake Festival kicks off on Friday with a flea market and ends with the Rock N’ Roll Reunion that night. Saturday includes the Farm Museum breakfast and Threshing day, a 10-mile bike ride, 5K, motorcycle show, disc golf and more musical entertainment. Here is a complete schedule.
POAC at ECC
The Iowa Pony of the Americas Club will be at the Ellsworth Equestrian Center on Saturday and Sunday. The shoe begins at 8 a.m. both days with 159 different shows and divisions.
Concert at Cottage Church
Still Water will be presenting an outdoor concert at Cottage Community Church at 2 p.m. Sunday. Founded in 1994, this group of men (Dale Taylor, Tommy Bruce, Dale Charles, Ken Johnson, and Anthony Hightower) brings their unique talents and ministry to folks all across the country. Their blend of traditional Southern Gospel with modern harmonies has impacted audiences in just about every setting one could imagine
Cottage Community Church is located nine miles south of Iowa Falls on Highway 65 and two and a half miles west on County Road D41. Everyone is welcome. Bring a lawn chair. A free will offering will be taken.
Popejoy park
On Sunday there will be a fish fry freewill donation to help fund the Popejoy Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own beverages and a side dish to share. The event is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Adventures from the library
If you live in the Iowa Falls area code and have a Barlow Memorial Library card, there are lots of things to check out. You can check out a family pass to the Blank Park Zoo, Reiman Gardens or the Science Center. Families can get two child and two adult passes.
