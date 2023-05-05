Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Adult Prom at the Bru
Timbukbru is hosting an Adult Prom - theme Spring Fling dance on Saturday, May 6 starting at 7 p.m. Dance the night away to all the classics and see who will be the Spring Fling Queen and King. Prom attire is recommended.
PTO Carnival
The Iowa Falls Elementary PTO carnival is Friday. There will be balloon animals, face painting, games, family fun, photobooth, raffle prizes and inflatables. The event is from 6-8 p.m. at Iowa Falls-Alden High School. Wristbands are $5 for children and raffle tickets are $0.50. Food will also be available to purchase through Salt&Light.
Pancake Breakfast
The Hardin County Farm Museum will be hosting its first pancake breakfast of 2023 on Saturday from 7-9:30 a.m. Cost is a freewill donation. The Hardin County Farm Museum is located at 203 N. Washington St (one mile north of the stoplight).
All Iowa Rugby
The 2023 All Iowa Rugby Tournament is Saturday at the rugby fields on Georgetown Road. There will be a captains meeting at 8 a.m. and then matches will start at 8:30 a.m. Bracket pairings will be drawn out of a hat at the captains meeting. Concessions provided by Cadet Kitchen.
ECC spring game and camp
On Saturday Ellsworth Community College will be holding its annual spring game at Cadet Field. Following the game, they will offer a drills camp for kindergarten through eighth graders. Must have cleats, a good attitude, gloves are optional.
Admission is free to both the spring game and the youth camp.
The spring game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. The first camp is 4-5 p.m. for kindergarten through fifth graders, the second camp will be 5-6 p.m. for sixth through eighth graders.
There will be hot dogs, burgers and refreshments following each camp session.
