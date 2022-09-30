Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
IFA and ECC Homecoming
Iowa Falls-Alden will be hosting Roland-Story for its annual Homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 1 Ellsworth Community College will host Coffeyville Community College for their homecoming contest and will recognize the five new members of the Hall of Fame along with king and queen coronation and the day will begin with a tailgate.
Both games will be played at Cadet Field in Iowa Falls.
Trail Ribbon Cutting
The portion of the Iowa River’s Edge Trail that runs from Eldora to Steamboat Rock is finally complete and will have a day of celebration. On Saturday, Oct. 1 there will be a bike rodeo and ride starting at 8 a.m. The first 20 kids will receive a free youth bike helmet. At 8:30 a.m. there will be breakfast including breakfast burritos and omelets. Biking along the trail will begin at 9 a.m. and a free lunch will be offered at 11 a.m. Live music from the Bearcat Pickers will take place from 12:30-3 p.m.
The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. and following that, the trail will be closed to pedestrians for free tram rides until dark.
Harvest moon dance
The Hardin County Farm Museum will host a Harvest Moon Family Barn Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 in the Barn Loft at the museum, located one mile north of the stoplight in Eldora. The Vinyl Frontier will be performing live music and the cost is $7 for adults. Kids under 12 are free. A soup supper will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the dance for a free-will donation.
Alden and Hampton Fall fests
The Alden Horizons Group is sponsoring a Fall Family Fest noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Alden City Park. A free lunch will be offered, with a Halloween Costume Contest and Parade for all ages scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded. At 1 p.m., there will be games for kids, bingo, fire truck rides and hayrides. All are invited to spend a fun day in the city park.
The annual Fall Festival at Harriman-Nielsen Historic Farm (Highway 3, north of the Franklin Co. Fairgrounds) will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. Full garden produce will be for sale, and there will be pumpkin decorating, carnival games, wagon rides, a petting zoo and more for the kids. Free admission and parking.
Rotary cruise
Then Iowa Falls Rotary Club is hosting "Octoberfest 2022" on the Scenic City Empress at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, for an Iowa River cruise. A meal will be served for a nominal fee. Limited seating is available, and the cruise will be held weather permitting.
