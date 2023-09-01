Are you looking for something to do this holiday weekend? We’ve got you covered. There is more area fun happening all week, just check out our online calendar.
Camp Pine Lake
At 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dr. Joe Otto will be at Camp Pine Lake for coffee, breakfast and to talk about the waterways of Iowa. Later, the final concert in the free concert series – Ryne Doughty will perform. Doughty is a folk/Americana singer-songwriter out of Des Moines. He has a stripped down, earthy sound that is directly influenced by the small, rural town he was born and raised.
All concerts are from 3-5 p.m. and there is food available for a freewill offering.
Crazy Acres concert
The Jason Kincel Band will be performing at Crazy Acres Campground in rural Ackley on Saturday. The event is from 6-10 p.m. and campers and non-campers are invited to come, dance or sit back and enjoy the music.
Mardi Gras Party
Band O’ Randos, a rock cover band, will be performing at Rock-n-Row in Eldora on Saturday from 7-11 p.m. It’s also a Mardi Gras party, so wear hats, masks, beads, face painting, feathers and glitter. Rock-n-Row is open the entire weekend for tubing, camping and fun. There is yard games, volleyball, campfires and concessions as well.
Scenic City Car Show
Make plans to join early for the afternoon cruise on Sunday. Gathering from 2:30 to 3 p.m. in the Iowa Falls Fareway parking lot. It will be a 110 mile round trip cruise with a stop in Belmond. There will be a catered meal available for $10.
The 26th annual Labor Day Car Show returns to downtown Iowa Falls on Monday. There will be dash plaques for the first 250 entries and $2000 in door prices. The top 25 participants receive trophies with 36 category trophies.
Breakfast at the Roundhouse
An omelet and pancake breakfast will be served 7 to 10 a.m. at the New Providence Roundhouse on Labor Day. An omelet will be made with choice of ingredients. Fruit, pancakes, juice, and coffee will also be available. Pay is by donation and money received will help support the historic New Providence Roundhouse (104 N. Main, New Providence). All are welcome.
