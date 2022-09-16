Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Blooms and Brews
Blooms and Brews is a come-and-go fundraiser for the Southfork Watershed Alliance. The event will be held from 4-7 p.m. today (Friday) Sept. 16 at Timbukbru in Iowa Falls. Visitors can learn about Urban Conservation and opportunities for funding to install water quality practices in their own yard. Kevin Cole, with the USDA National Lab for Agriculture and the Environment, ARS at Iowa State University will perform drone demonstrations.
There will be food available and a 50/50 raffle will also be held.
Archeology Day
Calkins Nature Area is hosting their second annual Archeology Day on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. People are encouraged to bring in their own artifacts to have them identified. Learn to make arrowheads and pottery, the history of the Ulch Collection, throw spears, shoot bows and more. The event is free and open to the public with cash needed only for the food truck. Calkins is located at 18335 135th St. in Iowa Falls.
Constitution Day
Celebrate Constitution Day on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Eldora. The event will be held at the Hardin County Courthouse lawn from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Seating will be provided or people are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. There will be food available by the Sons of American Legion for a freewill donation and baked goods as a freewill donation from the CCC/POW.
The program consists of American history, patriotism, singing, speakers in character and a military tribute. Rain location will be at the Grande Theatre across the street from the Courthouse.
Barn Stahl Walk
The Barn Stahl Farm in rural Wellsburg will be hosting their first walk-in-the-dark event of the season. The event is from 7:30-10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 and participants are encouraged to bring a flashlight as they experience the corn maze in the dark. The walk takes at least an hour to get through. Cost is $7 for admission. The Barn Stahl is located on 16519 185th St. in Wellsburg.
Historical Society hosts car show/ice cream social
The Hardin County Historical Society will hold its seventh Annual Car Show and Home-made Ice Cream Social on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at the Masonic Lodge on the corner of South Washington and 23rd. Ave. in Eldora.
Registration and parking will be available starting at 11 a.m, food available for purchase at noon, and home-made ice cream is free with a freewill donation.
A raffle will be offered for participants with a silent auction.
The Historical Society encourages attendees to bring a non-perishable food item for the Pine Lake Food Pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.