Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Town celebrations continue and there’s lots to do without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Heritage Fest
The New Providence Heritage Fest is scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The weekend kicks off with supper, the crowing of Little Mr. and Miss New Providence and live music. Saturday there will be a pancake breakfast, 5K, vendor market, parade, tractor show, kids activities, bounce houses, dodgeball, kids bike rodeo, pedal pull, alumni reunion, bingo and a scavenger hunt. Here is the full list of activities.
Lunch in Eldora
The Eldora Police Department will be hosting a grill out on Friday at the HyVee in Eldora. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. get a grilled ½ pound burger, chips, cookie and a drink for $10 served up by a few officers.
Cool off at the pool
Temperatures are supposed to be in the 80s this weekend, so cool off at one of the several area pools. Hours and prices vary per town.
Ackley: Open swim – Thursday and Friday from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 1-7 p.m. There is a family swim from 5-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Daily passes are $3, children two and under are free.
Alden: Friday 1-5 p.m. and night swim 6-8 p.m.; Saturday 1-7 p.m. and Sunday 1-7 p.m. Daily admission is $4 for adult and $3 for children.
Eldora: Open daily from 1-7 p.m. Cost is $5, after 5 p.m. it’s $3.
Hampton: Daily from 1-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Prices are $5 for everyone three and up.
Iowa Falls: Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1-8 p.m. Adult daily pass is $4.50 and youth pass is $3.25. From 5-8 p.m. the discounted rate is $2 per person.
Arabian Horse Show
The 14th annual Iowa Arabian Horse Association Summer Spectacular will be Saturday and Sunday at the Ellsworth Equestrian Center. There will be three different sessions on both days with several different categories including classic type, saddle type, stock type, colorbreed, non-colorbreed, mounted native costume, pleasure, liberty, novice, junior, switch-a-ride pairs and leadline walk-trot. The show begins both days at 8 a.m.
Rotary chicken dinner
Iowa Falls Rotary Club will be hosting a chicken dinner on Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Cost is $12 and the menu includes smoked chicken breast with Nimrod Meats, potato salad, baked beans and a cookie. It is a drive-thru pickup at the Iowa Falls Fire Department.
