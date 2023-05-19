Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Mystical May Fest
Saturday there will be a Mystical Magical May Fest at the Center for Performing Arts (510 Stevens St. Iowa Falls) from 1-5 p.m. with a Water Ritual Ceremony at 6 p.m. at Foster Park. May is a time of spiritual growth and renewal, and this fest celebrates the coming of summer. Activities includes fairy door decorating, face painting, tattoos, May Pole dancing, oracle card readings, intuitive games and storytelling.
There will be crystals, flower crowns, baked goods and popcorn from the IF Popcorn Stand available for purchase. Suggested donation is $22 for individuals and $33 for families.
Book signing
Phil Queens of Webster City will be in Iowa Falls for a book signing on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to noon, Queens will be signing copies of his book “…And Hell Followed” at The Coffee Attic featuring The Book Cellar. Queens is a retired police officer and his novel is based on his real-life experiences as a law officer and a U.S. Marine.
IF-A graduation
Iowa Falls-Alden will be celebrating their senior class on Sunday with commencement. The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. at the Iowa Falls-Alden High School gymnasium.
Concert series
The Live Music on the Lawn outdoor concert series will debut this Sunday. Listen to Abbie and the Sawyers at Camp Pine Lake. Abbie Sawyer is an Iowa based multi-genre singer-songwriter that has performed with Diplomats of Solid Sound, NOLA Jazz Band, The Night Lights, Abbie & the Sawyers, Abbie Sawyer & the Flood. Performances are always 3-5 p.m. and food is available for a freewill offering. Camp Pine Lake is located at 23008 W. Ave in Eldora.
Three town city-wide garage sales
On Friday and Saturday Union, Whitten, Liscomb and areas in between will be holding garage sales. There are 24 different sales going on all around. Stop by the Whitten Fire Station from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch. The fundraiser is for new supplies and the menu includes pulled pork sandwiches and sides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.