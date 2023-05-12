Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Friday, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Commencement ceremonies
Ellsworth Community College will be holding commencement on Friday at 2 p.m. in the Martin Dittmer Gymnasium on the Iowa Falls campus. There will be a reception to follow in the Dale Howard Family Activity Center café.
South Hardin High School will also be celebrating its 2023 seniors with commencement on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in the SHHS gymnasium in Eldora.
AGWSR High School will be honoring the class of 2023 on Sunday with a 2 p.m. ceremony in the high school gym.
Geneva Market
The spring Geneva Market will be Friday and Saturday. The show opens at 10 a.m. on Friday and is until 7 p.m. and then on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Cost is $5 per person with 12 and under getting in free. There will be over 100 booths filled with antiques, vintage items, handcrafted and homemade. There’s a little bit of everything with home décor, yard décor, candles, skin care, pet accessories, clothes, flowers and specialty foods. There are also food and win trailers.
It is located at 704 Washington St. in Geneva – eight miles southeast of Hampton.
Glow Run
South Hardin FCCLA will be hosting a Glow Run on Friday, May 12. The event is a fundraiser to help pay for FCCLA Nationals. The race will start and end on the high school track and is a 2.5 mile route. There will be a timed fun run with a lit path and glowing activities. There will also be a fun run that will not be timed.
Registration and check in begins at 7:30 and race starts at 8:30 p.m. Day of registration is $25 for students and SH employees/$35 for community members - but can’t guarantee a shirt.
Checks can be made out to SH FCCLA.
Mother’s Day hike
Calkins Nature Area will be hosting a Mother’s Day Wildflower hike on Sunday, May 14 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Brunch for Mom
The Iowa Falls Moose Lodge is hosting a Mother’s Day breakfast open to the public. Cost starts at $7. The event is from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday and the menu includes a choice of omelets or eggs, bacon, sausage, homemade hashbrowns, toast, biscuits and gravy and French toast.
