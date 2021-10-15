Voters will have multiple candidates from which to choose in the Iowa Falls School Board election next month. Four people are vying for two seats. Incumbents Todd Bicknese, who works in financial services, and Dave Moore, a physical therapist, are seeking new terms on the board. They’re being challenged by first-time candidates Mindy Rodamaker, who farms and works for an ag construction company, and Dominick Rocky Damiano, a local insurance salesman, coach and entrepreneur.
Todd Bicknese
Age: 51
Occupation: Financial services
Previous elected experience: Bicknese has been a member of the Iowa Falls School Board since 2009, and president of the board since 2015
Why did you decide to run for re-election? “I decided to run for a few reasons. First, to help plan and provide the vision for the district for the foreseeable future to make public education and student learning a top priority for our district. Second, to provide the tools and resources to students to prepare the young men and women to be productive members of our community or other communities. And third, I feel we are in the middle of several very important decisions in reference to our facilities and trying to make informed and educated decisions that best serve our students and our community for the foreseeable future.”
What relevant experience would you bring to this position? “I have the knowledge of what’s happened over the last 12 years, and all the things that have been part of what we’ve done, including facility improvements and changing of the administration.”
What could your constituents expect from you if you are elected? “The first thing is that I will learn and listen and not make knee-jerk decisions for our district. I will take time to understand that we always seem to discover two sides to an issue. And most importantly I’ll do what is best for our students’ education while being mindful of spending tax dollars of community members and to be forward-thinking. I have a significant amount of pride for this school and the community I serve.”
Dominick Rocky Damiano III
Age: 48
Occupation: Insurance sales and service, entrepreneur, track coach, and owner of a retail meat and custom meat processing business
Previous elected experience: Damiano has no previous elected experience, however he has been appointed/elected to positions of leadership/responsibilities throughout his career, both in the military and in private sector.
Why did you decide to run for office? “I have three kids in the IF-A school district and would like them and other students to have the best opportunities for their success. I want to feel confident that our district is providing the best education and opportunities that are available for all children. I would like the opportunity to contribute my knowledge, energy and commitment to make a difference.”
What relevant experience would you bring to this position? “As a business owner, leader and coach it is my responsibility to listen, keep a very open mind and work towards a common goal for the future of our students and parents.”
What could your constituents expect from you if you are elected? “They can expect me to be fair and honest and work towards quality public education and better opportunities for the children in our district. I will strive to listen and be a voice for both parents and community members. I plan to work as part of a team that sets achievable goals for the children in this district to have the best education possible.”
David Moore II
Age: 54
Occupation: Physical therapist working for Greenbelt Home Care/Hardin County Public Health
Previous elected experience: Moore has been a member of the Iowa Falls School Board since 2017. Moore has also served on the State Physical Therapy Board for eight years, and he is a past Rotary Club president and was lieutenant governor of a Kiwanis Club.
Why did you decide to run for re-election? “I love Iowa Falls, I love the direction our administration is going with our schools by being really progressive and trying to do some things outside the box that four years ago I would have thought were crazy. Now that I’ve been involved and learned that kids learn different than we did, it’s kind of exciting to see how we’re preparing kids for the next level.”
What relevant experience would you bring to this position? “Having the past four years’ experience, and I’ve served on the delegate board the last three years at state assembly. I’ve always been one who considers myself to be a very middle-of-the-road thinker. I feel like I do a good job listening to both sides of things and try to keep my own personal biases out of it. That’s more of a personality trait, but I feel that’s real relevant to the position. Sometimes I think people go in too passionately. I try to be more middle of the road.”
What could your constituents expect from you if you are re-elected? “I think they could continue to expect a person that listens, may not always agree, but listens to your side of the argument. They can expect a person that will continue to try to go to as many of the events as possible. I tried to go to every Christmas concert, every spring concert because you don’t see those young kids at things other than those programs. I like to be visible, see what the kids are doing. I’m someone that’s visible and open to communication, and someone who’s pretty level-headed most times.”
Mindy Rodamaker
Age: 42
Occupation: Responsible for purchasing equipment, drafting construction drawings and bidding jobs for an ag construction company. She is also engaged in row crop and livestock farming with her husband.
Previous elected experience: Rodamaker has not been elected to any public office, however she has held elected positions on the Hardin County Farm Bureau board. She has also held volunteer positions leading youth as a Cub Scout Den leader, 4-H Club leader, and as a Sunday School and Confirmation teacher.
Why did you decide to run for office? “Our rural community is not currently represented on the school board. Families living outside the city limits have different concerns and their viewpoints need to be addressed.”
What relevant experience would you bring to this position? “Marketplace volatility makes it difficult to stay within the budget, be it for my employer or on our farm. Monies from multiple sources are needed to maintain our facilities, purchase new equipment and salaries for staff to educate our children. We must be both efficient and effective on how we spend these funds. My current and previous experiences working with budgets and people from different walks of life will suit me well on the school board.”
What could your constituents expect from you if you are elected? “I will listen with an open mind and consider every aspect before making decisions. I want to be approachable and let the public know that I understand everyone has opinions. We may differ on issues, but I will listen and make decisions I believe are in the best interests of the students, staff and those who pay taxes. I will do my best to represent everyone.”
