Hardin County communities have set dates and times for trick-or-treating and other Halloween events. Find the full schedule below.
Ackley
Trunk-or-Treat Main Street is Thursday, Oct. 28, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Community-wide trick-or-treating will 4-7 p.m. on the 28th. The Ackley Fire Department will serve a hot dog meal at the fire station.
Alden
Trick-or-treating is Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Alden Fire Department will serve chili, potato soup, grill cheese sandwiches, cookies and drinks for a free will donation from 5 to 7 p.m.
Eldora
Trick-or-treating is Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Eldora Public Library will host a Halloween storywalk on the same day, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Stop by for a storywalk, treats, hot dogs, books and a visit by a special celebrity guest.
The Eldora Rotary’s Haunted Hospital will be open one more weekend - Oct. 29 and 30. Doors open at 7 p.m. each day, and close at 11. The cost of admission is $10 (cash only) at the door. Guests can purchase tickets online. Groups of four or more people – up to 12 per time slot – can buy tickets up until 11:59 p.m. the day before they plan to arrive, and skip waiting in line. Online tickets cost $15 per person, and quantities are limited. Book them online at eldorahauntedhospital.com. The Haunted Hospital is located in the old Eldora hospital, at 2413 Edgington Ave.
Hubbard
Trick-or-treating will be Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Iowa Falls
Downtown Trick-or-Treat is Thursday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 7 p.m.
The Iowa Falls Moose Lodge will host a trunk-or-treat on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Cars will be parked in the lodge's lot, with trunks open and full of candy for kids and adults. The lodge is located at 11350 Hwy 65 on the north edge of Iowa Falls.
River's Edge Church, located at 204 College Ave., will host a trunk-or-treat on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Community-wide trick-or-treating will be Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Bethany Lutheran Church, at 2712 Washington Ave., will host a trunk-or-treat on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
New Providence
The Roundhouse will host its 28th annual carnival and costume parade on Saturday, Oct. 30. The costume parade, which begins at 6:30 p.m., is free. The contest is divided into eight age groups beginning with infant-2-year-olds and ending with an adult category. Three judges will select the top four entries in each age group. Cash prizes are awarded and every participant is given a treat bag. Costumed groups are welcome. After the costume parade, carnival games will offer activities for all ages. The ring toss, cake walk, fish pond, putting green, treats in the straw and other games offer a variety of prizes. Pizza, walking tacos, homemade pie, popcorn and other snacks are available.
Radcliffe
Trick-or-treating will be Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Steamboat Rock
Trick-or-treating will be Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.