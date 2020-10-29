What will Halloween look like during a global pandemic? According to guidelines issued last month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, high-risk activities like door-to-door trick-or-treating and indoor haunted houses should be replaced with pumpkin carving and outdoor, distanced costume parties where revelers wear face masks instead of Halloween masks. While many of Hardin County’s annual Halloween activities are being canceled this year, most area communities are still setting trick-or-treating hours for Oct. 31.
The CDC guidelines outline low-, medium- and high-risk activities for Halloween. Low-risk activities include taking a walk to look at decorations and planning a Halloween movie night with the people in your household. High-risk activities include traditional trick-or-treating, hayrides with people not in your household, and indoor haunted houses where people are crowded together and screaming.
Hardin County communities have set the following times for trick-or-treating:
Ackley
The Ackley City Council voted last month to cancel trick-or-treating in town, citing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community. The announcement drew the attention of community members who undertook the task of planning trick-or-treating themselves. Trick-or-treating will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 31. Homes that do not want to participate should leave their porch lights off that night.
Alden
The Alden City Council scheduled trick-or-treating for 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. The fire department will host its annual chili and potato soup supper with grilled cheese sandwiches from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Alden Fire Station. Cost is a free will donation. Meals can be picked up to-go.
Eldora
The Eldora City Council voted to allow beggar’s night (traditional trick-or-treating) from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31. A trunk-or-treat will be held on the streets surrounding the old high school from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31. The trunk-or-treat will offer pre-packaged candy available on tables to prevent close contact.
Hubbard
The Hubbard City Council set trick-or-treating hours on Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. The council urged only residents who are comfortable having trick-or-treaters stop at their house to turn on their front lights and participate.
Iowa Falls
The Iowa Falls City Council voted to set Halloween trick-or-treating hours for 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Heritage Care Center on the west side of town will offer an opportunity for children and residents alike. Kids are invited to arrive in costume between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. They'll be directed on a path around the outside of the building to see pumpkins in windows and wave to residents. Staff will have goodie bags ready to hand out to participating children.
New Providence
Trick-or-treating in New Providence will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Radcliffe
The city of Radcliffe will allow trick-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. Children are instructed to stop only at the homes that have front lights turned on.
Steamboat Rock
Trick-or-treating will be Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.
