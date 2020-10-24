Two years after challenging and losing to incumbent Republican Rep. Pat Grassley, Democrat Dennis Evans is back at it.
Evans, of Reinbeck, is taking on Grassley, of New Hartford, in November’s General Election for House District 50. The two met online last month in a forum organized and moderated via Zoom video conferencing by Times Citizen Communications. During the 45-minute conversation, the candidates answered questions about education spending, rural health care, child care and the state’s coronavirus response.
Grassley has 14 years of experience under his belt, and earlier this year he stepped into the role of Speaker of the Iowa House after being elected to the position by the Republican caucus in 2019. Evans is a former teacher, retired banker and he has more than 40 years’ experience as a trust officer, a position he said prepared him to serve in elected office.
“To me, it was a perfect fit for deciding to run for office because as a trust officer I dealt with so many issues that families have to deal with,” Evans said. “While we have people passing all the laws, I had to deal with all the laws on the other side. It gives me a perspective that is a little different than the one who’s passing all the rules.”
Before being elected to the position of speaker, Grassley spent four years as chair of the House Appropriations Committee. He said he’s proud of the budget work Republicans have done over the last decade.
“When we inherited the majority 10 years ago, we were in a situation where we had about a billion dollar deficit and we turned that around,” Grassley said of the Republicans in the legislature. “Our cash reserves are full, our rainy day funds are full. We have an ending balance.”
Grassley said the budget should be a commitment.
“It’s easy for everyone to say Republicans underfund education,” Grassley said. “Almost half of the entire state budget goes to K-12 education, and by the time you add in Medicaid and the courts, you’re up around 90 percent. I’m always reminding everyone the amount that we decide is not based on any sort of political agenda, it’s an amount we know that we can fund in the future and that it’s a commitment we can not only make, but keep that commitment.”
Evans, who was a teacher for several years in the 1970s, said he’d like to see the education system redesigned for today and for the future.
“I think we need to look at how our entire school system is functioning,” he said. “This is a long-term thought process that we need to go through. In banking we always had a five-year strategic plan, a 10-year strategic plan. I think as a state we need to have a strategic plan to be prepared for the changes that are coming into our education world.
“We need to look strategically into the future at how we’re going to deal with the school process and the preschool issues, but it’s going to require us to work in cooperation with the schools and within the parameters of the legislative process.”
COVID-19
The two candidates disagreed on the topic of the coronavirus pandemic, and how Gov. Kim Reynolds has responded to it.
Grassley said he supports Reynolds’ position against a statewide mask mandate.
“I would point to the states that have done that. If it was so effective, I don’t know why there continue to be the level of cases that there are,” he said. “I’m very thankful for the leadership the governor has given this state. Approaching COVID in a way where you try to do it region by region, county by county, so it’s not just a one-size-fits-all.”
Evans disagreed.
“The masks would have been a very easy way for [Reynolds] to protect me and the people around me and I don’t understand why it has been such a big political issue,” he said. “I think it’s just a health care issue. It’s no different from having car insurance on your car or other things we have to do to keep people safe.”
Final thoughts
Evans said he’s running for office to bring balance to the state legislature.
“I don’t think there is cooperation between the two parties,” he said. “In order for us to solve the solutions of our state and satisfy both sides – nobody’s ever going to be satisfied on both sides – but they should at least feel like they have a voice at the table, and as long as one party controls the entire process, we don’t have that.”
Grassley said he’s well position, as speaker of the house, to move forward issues that are important to rural Iowa, particularly House District 50. He spoke of a bill he’s been working on that would more equally distribute state incentives between urban and rural areas.
“Know that when I go down there on a daily basis, the issues that I’m working on are ones that I’m hearing from folks in the district and trying to make sure they have a seat at the table, whether it’s at the house table, senate table or the governor’s table,” he said.
