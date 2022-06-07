Primary Election voting results in Hardin County were the last to be reported in the state last night, coming in just before 1:20 a.m. Hardin County Auditor Jolene Pieters said her office did not have any technical or other issues and was simply doing its due diligence to ensure the results were correct.
In contested contests, incumbent U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley carried the county, defeating Republican challenger Jim Carlin by receiving more than 73 percent of the local vote and an almost identical portion of the statewide vote. Grassley will take on Democratic challenger former Rear Admiral Michael Franken in the Nov. 7 General Election. Franken defeated former member of Congress Abby Finkenauer and Glenn Hurst by taking more than 55 percent of the overall vote.
The only locally competitive race was for the Republican nomination for State House Representative for District 54, covering Hardin, Grundy and a sliver of western Black Hawk counties, between newcomers Joshua Meggers – a state trooper – and Robert Nazario, a retired merchant marine. Meggers defeated Nazario for the nomination by a count of 1,736 to 1,296 – a 57 percent share of ballots.
Nazario, an Iowa Falls resident, did carry the Hardin county vote by a count of 764-668. But Grundy Center resident Meggers won the Grundy County vote overwhelmingly by a count of 929 to 478.
Meggers said he found out he officially won on Wednesday morning after waking up and seeing "a lot" of text messages on his phone. He said he's looking forward to continuing to campaign moving into the General Election and he plans to meet with the people of the 54th District to learn their concerns and what issues are important to them. Meggers added that he was appreciative of his opponent as well.
“I would like to thank Robert Nazario for running a reputable campaign and (I appreciate) the competitiveness of this campaign. It made me a better candidate,” he said.
A total of 2,122 ballots were cast in Hardin County, an 18.15 percent voter turnout. Statewide, more than 356,000 ballots were cast, accounting for just more than 16 percent of registered voters.
(1) comment
Polk County was done at 9:36 so I'm not understanding the explanation for the delay in reporting.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.