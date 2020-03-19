On Tuesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all bars and restaurants close or move to carry-out or delivery only to prevent the gathering of more than 10 people at once to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Many Hardin County area restaurants have shifted to operations that comply with that order. Follow instructions below to order and pickup or have food delivered to you.
ACKLEY
Ackley Recreation Club
- 641-847-3475
- Carry-out only
- Open Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Find more information on the website and the Facebook page
Beans on Butler
- 641-847-8094
- Order by phone, pick up at the door or curbside
- Customers must pay by phone or have correct cash
- Open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; closed Sundays
- Find more information and a menu on the Facebook page
Family Traditions Meat Co.
- 641-847-8116
- Call to order; lobby is open to the public (10 people or less)
- Carry-out and delivery (free to Ackley residents; $10 fee for outside Ackley)
- Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Find more information on the website and on the Facebook page
Pizza Ranch
- 641-847-2244
- Order on the phone, then pick up; delivery and no-contact delivery (pay ahead of time and let them know where to leave the food) are available
- Open Sunday-Thursday 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Find more information on the Facebook page
***
ALDEN
The Brickhouse
- 515-859-3082
- Carry-out, curbside pick-up and delivery
- Open Thursday-Saturday 5-9 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Find more information and a menu on the Facebook page
Westside Restaurant & Lounge
- 515-859-3087
- Carry-out only, no deliveries
- Open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; closed Sunday
- Find more information and a menu on the Facebook page
***
ELDORA
Eldora Flowers and Gifts
- 641-939-2166
- Open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m.-12 p.m.
Firehouse Saloon & Grill
- 641-939-7755
- Carry-out and curbside delivery only
- Open daily, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Find more information (including daily specials and a menu) on the Facebook page
Love-a-Latte Coffee Shop
- 641-939-7780
- Drive-through only
- Open daily 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; closed Sundays
- Find more information on the Facebook page
Panda One
- 641-939-7878
- Carry-out only
- Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Pizza Ranch
- 641-858-2323
- Carry-out; delivery available Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5-8 p.m., and all day on the weekends
- Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Find a menu here.
Subway
- 641-858-5083
- Carry-out only (no more than five people in the store at a time)
***
GENEVA
Long Branch Bar & Grill
- 641-458-8027
- Take-outs only; some delivery allowed, but not beyond Hampton, Bradford and Faulkner
- Open Tuesday-Saturday, 5-9 p.m.
- Find more information and a menu on the Facebook page
***
IOWA FALLS
502 Bar
- Closed until further notice
503 Grill House
- Closed until further notice
Casey's
- Central
- 641-648-3552
- Order by phone; sub and pizza orders must be called in; pay online or over the phone
- Soda and coffee are still available for sale, and heating cases are still running, but employees are bagging items for customers
- Casey's Central is the only Casey's in Iowa Falls that will deliver
- West
- 641-648-3351
- Order by phone; sub and pizza orders must be called in; pay online or over the phone
- Soda and coffee are still available for sale, and heating cases are still running, but employees are bagging items for customers
- North
- 641-648-5501
- Order by phone; sub and pizza orders must be called in; pay online or over the phone
- Soda and coffee are still available for sale, and heating cases are still running, but employees are bagging items for customers
Chuong Garden
- Closed until further notice
Coffee Attic and Book Cellar
- 641-648-6771
- Call ahead and carry-out or pick up curbside
- Open Monday-Friday 6 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Find more information on the Facebook page
Dairy Queen
- 641-648-3558 or download the app and submit a mobile order
- Drive-through and lobby open for carry-out
- Open daily, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Hy-Vee Deli
- 641-648-4644
- Get food to-go from the case or have breakfast made for carry-out daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Find more information on the store's Facebook page
Las Flores
- 641-648-4844
- Carry-out available daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Find more information on the restaurant's Facebook page
McDonald's
- Pick up curbside or in the drive-through; lobby is open for order and pickup only
- Use the mobile app to order online
- Open 5 a.m.-Midnight
Metropolitan Opera House
- Curbside popcorn and drink purchases available for pick-up; will deliver within city limits
- Open daily, 3-8 p.m.
- Find more information, including prices, on the theater's Facebook page
Open Door
- Closed until further notice
Pizza Hut
- 641-648-4628
- Order by calling or go online; carry-out only
- Find more information on the website
Pizza Ranch
- 641-648-3322
- Open daily, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Order on the phone, then pick up; delivery and no-contact delivery (pay ahead of time and let them know where to leave the food) are available
- Find more information and a menu on the website
Plaza Veracruz
- 641-648-6524
- Carry-out only
- Open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Find more information on the restaurant's Facebook page
Princess Grill and Pizzeria
- 641-648-9602
- Call to order carry-out only
- Open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.
- Find more information and daily specials on the Facebook page
The River Tap
- Close until further notice
Subway
- 641-648-2531
- Order by phone or online; carry-out only
- Open daily, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
***
OWASA
Three Days Grille & Saloon
- 641-939-7995 or 641-425-6202
- Carry-out only
- Open Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.
***
RADCLIFFE
Babe’s Steakhouse
- 515-899-2226
- Carry-out only
- Open Wednesday-Saturday, 5-8 p.m.
- Find more (including a menu) on the Facebook page
