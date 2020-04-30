On Tuesday, March 17, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all bars and restaurants close or move to carry-out or delivery only to prevent the gathering of more than 10 people at once to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Many Hardin County area restaurants shifted to operations that comply with that order.
On April 27 Reynolds announced she was relaxing some of the restrictions, allowing restaurants to open at 50 percent capacity in 77 Iowa counties on May 1. Some Hardin County area restaurants are choosing to continue with their carry-out only plans, but others are opening to dining in. The guide below lists hours and instructions for ordering and dining at area restaurants.
* This guide was last updated on Thursday, April 30.
ACKLEY
Ackley Recreation Club
- 641-847-3475
- Carry-out only
- Open Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Closed Mondays.
- Find more information on the website and the Facebook page
Beans on Butler
- 641-847-8094
- Open starting May 4, hours are Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.; closed weekends
- No dine-in. Customers asked to use hand sanitizer and stay six feet apart.
- Limited menu includes coffee and tea, quiche and breakfast sandwiches with some cookies and bars.
- Find more information on the Facebook page.
Family Traditions Meat Co.
- 641-847-8116
- Call to order
- Curbside service only; delivery free to Ackley residents; $10 fee for delivery outside Ackley
- Open Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Find more information on the website and on the Facebook page
Pizza Ranch
- 641-847-2244
- Dine-in (starting May 4), or order on the phone for pick-up or delivery; no-contact delivery is available (pay ahead of time and let them know where to leave the food). There will be limited seating inside the restaurant, and no buffet.
- Open Sunday-Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Find more information on the Facebook page
ALDEN
The Brickhouse
- 515-859-3082
- Carry-out, curbside pick-up and delivery
- Open Thursday-Sunday 5-9 p.m.
- Find more information and a menu on the Facebook page
Westside Restaurant & Lounge
- 515-859-3087
- Carry-out only, no deliveries
- Open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.; closed Sunday
- Find more information and a menu on the Facebook page
ELDORA
Eldora Flowers and Gifts
- 641-939-2166
- Open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m.-12 p.m.
Firehouse Saloon & Grill
- 641-939-7755
- Carry-out, curbside delivery only and dine-in (by reservation only)
- Open Monday 5-9 p.m.; Tuesday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Wednesday dine-in 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday dine-in 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (the third Thursday of every month is pasta night with curbside delivery or dine-in)
- Find more information (including daily specials and a menu) on the Facebook page
Love-a-Latte Coffee Shop
- 641-939-7780
- Drive-thru only
- Open Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Find more information (including a menu and specials) at the Facebook page
Panda One
- 641-939-7878
- Carry-out only
- Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pizza Ranch
- 641-858-2323
- Carry-out (no dine-in); delivery available Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.
- Find a menu here.
Subway
- 641-858-5083
- Carry-out; dine-in available starting May 1; no fountain drink sales
- Open daily, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
GENEVA
Long Branch Bar & Grill
- 641-458-8027
- Take-outs only; some delivery allowed, but not beyond Hampton, Bradford and Faulkner
- Open Tuesday-Saturday, 5-9 p.m.
- Find more information and a menu on the Facebook page
IOWA FALLS
502 Grill House
- Closed until further notice
503 Bar
- 641-648-5033
- Curbside pick-up of pizza orders only
Casey's
- Central
- 641-648-3552
- Order by phone; sub and pizza orders must be called in; pay online or over the phone
- Soda and coffee are still available for sale, and heating cases are still running, but employees are bagging items for customers
- Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily
- Casey's Central is the only Casey's in Iowa Falls that will deliver
- West
- 641-648-3351
- Order by phone; sub and pizza orders must be called in; pay online or over the phone
- Soda and coffee are still available for sale, and heating cases are still running, but employees are bagging items for customers
- Open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. daily
- North
- 641-648-5501
- Order by phone; sub and pizza orders must be called in; pay online or over the phone
- Soda and coffee are still available for sale, and heating cases are still running, but employees are bagging items for customers
- Open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. daily
Chuong Garden
- 641-648-9340
- Closed until further notice
Coffee Attic and Book Cellar
- 641-648-6771
- Carry-out or pick up curbside; limited seating available May 1
- Open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Closed Sundays
- Find more information on the Facebook page
Dairy Queen
- 641-648-9558 or download the app and submit a mobile order
- Drive-through and lobby open for carry-out; limited seating available May 1
- Open daily, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (lobby and indoor seating close at 9 p.m.)
Hy-Vee Deli
- 641-648-4644
- Get food to-go from the case or have breakfast made for carry-out daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Starting May 4 dine-in will be available with 50 percent capacity and no more than six people at a table
- Find more information on the store's Facebook page
Kwik Star
- 641-648-6707
- Hot soup and the roller grill are not available. Pizza is still available to take and bake, or it can be cooked. Hot and cold beverages are available, but refills are not. Fried chicken is available Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- The store is open 24 hours a day/seven days a week.
Las Flores
- 641-648-4844
- Carry-out available daily, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; no dine-in
- Find more information on the restaurant's Facebook page
McDonald's
- 641-648-3244
- Pick up curbside or in the drive-through; lobby is open for order and pickup only; no dine-in seating
- Use the mobile app to order online
- Open 5 a.m.-1 a.m. (Friday and Saturday open 24 hours a day)
Metropolitan Opera House
- 641-648-0099
- The theater was previously offering curbside pickup of popcorn, but that service has stopped. Find more information on the theater's Facebook page
Open Door
- Tentative plans call for the first patio night on May 21. Reservations required by emailing Jessie Weaver at opendooriowa@gmail.com.
- Find more information on Open Door's Facebook page
Pizza Hut
- 641-648-4628
- Order by calling or go online; carry-out only; no dine-in
- Find more information on the website
Pizza Ranch
- 641-648-3322
- Open daily, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Order on the phone, then pick up; delivery and no-contact delivery (pay ahead of time and let them know where to leave the food) are available; no dine-in
- Find more information and a menu on the website
Plaza Veracruz
- 641-648-6524
- Open daily Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m; Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Call to order carry-out; limited seating available May 1; no to-go alcohol orders
Princess Grill and Pizzeria
- 641-648-9602
- Call to order carry-out only (no dine-in)
- Open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.
- Find more information and daily specials on the Facebook page
Red Rooster
- 641-648-9714
- Call to order take-out
- Open Saturdays and Sundays, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
The River Tap
- Close until further notice
Subway
- 641-648-2531
- Order by phone or online; carry-out only (no dine-in and no fountain soda)
- Open daily, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
OWASA
Three Days Grille & Saloon
- 641-939-7995 or 641-425-6202
- A new take-out menu is available on the restaurant's Facebook page.
- Lunch is served Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Delivery is available to Iowa Falls at 12 and 12:30 p.m.
- Evening take-out is available Thursday-Saturday, 5-8 p.m.
- Limited seating available May 1 (no patio)
RADCLIFFE
Babe’s Steakhouse
- 515-899-2226
- Carry-out only
- Open Wednesday-Saturday, 5-8 p.m.
- Find more (including a menu) on the Facebook page
Benny's
- 515-899-2170 or 515-689-6579
- Take-out and curbside delivery available; dine-in opens May 1
- Visit the pub's Facebook page for more information
