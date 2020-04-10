Greenbelt Home Care, which also serves as Hardin County Public Health, is using state and federal grants to help it through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Health Coordinator Rocky Reents reported at a County Board of Health meeting Thursday that while the pandemic has kept the public health side of the organization busy, on the home care front at least 20 clients have decided to shut their doors to GHC until the coast is clear. She said everyone is working fewer hours and she estimated about 50 fewer hours per week are available to employees.
The largest grant comes in the form of the Payroll Protection Program. GHC was approved for the federal program, which is part of the Security (CARES) Act, and will provide a forgivable loan for 2.5 times the average monthly payroll costs for the previous year at a 1 percent interest rate. Reents didn't immediately know the total dollar amount GHC will receive. The total cost of the program nationally is $349 billion.
“It got really tight this week and really scary," Interim Administrator Megan Harrell said. "We heard about this so we were calling the bank about it. We talked with them. But we were talking, ‘Are we going to have to lay people off for an indefinite amount of time?’ Because the hours just aren’t there for the staff.”
In order for the loan to be forgiven companies must keep workers on their payrolls for an eight-week period after the loan is granted. The funds may only be used for:
- Salary, wages, commissions and tips capped at $100,000 per year for each employee
- Costs of benefits including vacation, parental, family, medical and sick leave
- Allowance for separation or dismissal of employees
- Payments for health care benefits
- Payments for retirement benefits
- State and local taxes on compensation
Sole proprietors and independent contractors aren’t eligible to be included in a business’ payroll costs. Those individuals can apply for a loan to cover their own wages, commissions, income or net earnings from self-employment, up to $100,000 per year.
The temporary shutdown of some clinics is another reason GHC employees don't have as much work. Reents said all non-essential services are on hold indefinitely, including blood pressure, foot and immunization clinics. She said she's been meeting weekly with Emergency Management Coordinator Thomas Craighton, Sheriff Dave McDaniel and Supervisor Renee McClellan.
“I’ve been working closely with Thomas (Craighton) to just gather (Personal Protection Equipment) for different agencies," Reents said. "As a county we’ve been hosting Zooms for the long-term care health care facilities.”
Harrell also wanted to reassure existing home care patients that every staff member, including herself, is screened for elevated temperature and other symptoms every morning before leaving the office. Clients are also screened before staff can enter their homes.
Reents said GHC received a $10,000 grant from the Iowa Department of Public Health to support staff time and response activities, along with supplies.
GHC also has applied for, but as of Friday morning not yet been granted, a Small Business Relief Grant the Iowa Economic Development Authority that could be worth up to $25,000 if approved.
